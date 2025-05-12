Don't miss the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at its lowest price on Amazon

April showers bring May flowers, and May flowers apparently bring spring savings. You can even get a decent tablet at a discount, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199.99 (was $264.98).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the updated 2024 model with 64GB storage, which should be enough for most when using it for anything from streaming your favorite shows to catching up on schoolwork.

If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price.

Today's best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $264.98 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great budget buy, especially at its lowest price. It boasts productivity features like Samsung DeX for managing windows, an included S Pen stylus, and up to 14 hours of screen time that make it a wonderful workstation. Besides that, it doubles as an entertainment device that supports smooth visuals with its updated processor and clear audio with Dolby Atmos. This cheaper version comes with 64GB of storage, which is enough for your essential files and apps.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great budget buy, enough to compete with Apple's iPad 10.2. We gave it four out of five stars in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review for its sleek yet durable design, customizable UI options, and the included S Pen stylus.

Its 10.4-inch screen might be small for some, but it matches the overall lightweight, compact design that works well on the go. As for its battery life, Samsung advertises around 14 hours of streaming time. That checks out, considering the S6 Lite often lasted into two days on a single charge.

These features make the S6 Lite an ideal choice for an affordable laptop alternative. The signature S Pen makes it easier to use the S6 Lite for taking notes, drawing, and anything else you'd need to use a real pen or pencil for. The Samsung DeX feature also lets you manage windows more similarly to how you would on a PC and even send them to other devices.

We haven't had the chance to try this latest version of the S6 Lite from 2024. That said, the fact that it upgrades the processor to the Exynos 1280 should make it speedier than the older version. It also includes small upgrades like compatibility with Bluetooth 5.3 that make it more futureproof than the 2022 model.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is no doubt worth the bang for its buck, but it isn't as heavy-handed as our more expensive (but more powerful) best tablets. If you'd prefer to stay within this price range, you can also browse our best cheap tablets.