Save up to a massive $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this trade-in deal

One of the better tablet deals available at the moment relies on you having an existing device to trade in, but the bonus is that you get up to $800 off – or at least $300. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung for potentially as little as $489.99, depending on what you have to trade in.

As with any trade-in deal, the discount heavily depends on the age of your unwanted tech. The biggest discount comes from trading in a Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra, with smaller values achieved through trading other devices. However, with an eligible tablet trade-in, you’re guaranteed at least $300 off, bringing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra down to $899.99 at most.

The tablet is a big device that’s keen to rival the iPad Pro and is particularly good for drawing. If you’re a keen Android user, this is the tablet for you. One of the best Android tablets around, it comes with an S Pen in the box, so it’s perfect for all your creative needs.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $489.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a powerful tablet that boasts a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s well-designed for browsing online, sketching designs, or watching your favorite shows. Its performance is arguably not as strong as you would expect, but it still works well. It sports a water-resistant design, too, which you don’t always see in tablets.

Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review goes into depth in terms of what it has to offer. Our review quickly explained that they “love it” even though it matches a fairly specific need. Crucially, it’s for those looking for a big, water-resistant Android slate, which is a fairly niche need compared to other tablets.

Its processor and battery life lag behind some of the best tablets like the iPad range, but it still offers the best tablet software for multitasking.

It’s a “big office tablet that’s easy to use” while also being perfect for those who “want to draw and play and have fun”. It’s a better option for relaxing with than those tablets aiming to be a laptop replacement.

In a busy field, you may find something else more appropriate for you. That’s where the best iPad deals could prove more convenient. Alternatively, for a smaller budget, take a look at the Amazon Fire tablet deals going on.