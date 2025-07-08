Amazon's Kindle lineup covers a range of budgets, and most models nearly always see significant price drops during sales seasons - and this year's Prime Day is no exception.

• Take a look at Amazon's full sale

Those on sale right now rank among the best Kindles around, thanks to their simple functionality and ultra-clear displays that make for easy reading. Some also boast extra features that elevate their productivity credentials, too.

Highlights in this year's Prime Day sale include bundle deals for the new Kindle Colorsoft and Paperwhite, with both including covers and chargers in their box, while there's a massive saving on the Kindle Scribe, which is currently at a record-low price.

For more great deals across the tech world, head over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Today's best Amazon Kindle deals in the US

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Bundle: was $362.97 now $211.97 at Amazon While Amazon hasn't rolled out a discount on just buying the Kindle Colorsoft as of yet, you can save on a bundle for the first-ever color Kindle. You can get the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition with 32GB of storage, a plant-based leather folio cover, and a wireless charging dock for $211.97. That's a 42% or $151 discount over the MSRP for the bundle, and remember, the Colorsoft on its own is $279.99. That's a solid discount, and you get two solid accessories. You can see our full review of the Kindle Colorsoft here.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $216.97 now $154.97 at Amazon Don't need a Kindle with a color screen and prefer one that is ultra-portable? The Kindle Paperwhite weighs in at just 7.4 ounces and offers incredibly swift page turns (24% faster than the previous model. In this discounted bundle, you get the Paperwhite with 32GB of storage, a fabric cover, and a wall plug for $154.97. That's a hefty 29% discount for this bundle and less than the cost of just buying the Kindle Paperwhite on its own.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches, and brainstorm like a pro. We love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen and the extensive 12-week battery life. This is another Amazon device that is on sale for its lowest price yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Bundle: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a truly awesome product, mainly because it combines the best features of the regular Kindle with a fun case and offers a worry-free guarantee for two years. The latter means you can get it replaced by Amazon if anything happens to it, like scratches on the screen or drops. Six months of Amazon Kids+ are included, providing access to thousands of books for free. It's now all available for a record-low price.

Today's best Amazon Kindle deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £74.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £60 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £75, this Prime Day deal is a new record-low price for the ereader, but far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there, it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £184.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon Prime Day. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £379.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This updated version of the Kindle Scribe has only been discounted a handful of times in the past, so this Prime Day deal is a new record-low. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK