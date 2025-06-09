The latest and best Kindle Scribe crashes to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium ereader, then it has to be the Kindle Scribe. Not only is it listed in our best ereaders buying guide, but it's now discounted by $100 at Amazon. That means you can snap up the Kindle Scribe for $299.99 (was $399.99).

That's a record-low price for the 16GB version, which still offers enough storage for thousands of books. The 32GB and 64GB alternatives are also generously discounted if you'd prefer more space, though, especially if you plan to use this more as a journal and notetaker with additional documents.

The Kindle Scribe is mainly an ereader, but it delivers outstanding performance for both readers and writers. The built-in notebook means you could be reading one minute and taking notes the next. It is this level of versatility that makes it easily one of our favorites and a great buy at this lowest-ever price that's unlikely to be beaten on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches, and brainstorm like a pro. We love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen and extensive 12 weeks of battery life. This is the complete package if you want an ereader and a journal. Get all this now for less.

As with almost every other product, Amazon has added a suite of AI features to the already impressive Kindle Scribe. In our Kindle Scribe review, we described it as “a better Kindle for writing, with some AI on the side”. We particularly love the improved handwriting recognition and note summaries that take note-taking to a whole new level.

Moving onto design, the Kindle Scribe has a "deceptively simple new design that looks more stately and professional than before". That means you'll look equally at home in either a coffee shop or an important business meeting.

Compared to the best ereaders, it has a much brighter screen, with the E Ink display providing plenty of sharpness. It’s all thanks to its 300 dpi display, which works just as well outdoors as it does indoors.

