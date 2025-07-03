As a creative writer, I’ve spent several decades refining and improving my skills. Yet, very little has improved my writing practice as much as picking up the first-gen Kindle Scribe, which combines the benefits of an e-reader with those of a distraction-free writing device. So, discovering that Prime members can currently buy the next-gen Kindle Scribe at Amazon for $259.99 (was $399.99) has seriously brought forward my upgrade plans.

That’s a pretty epic discount, especially given it was only released back on December 4, 2024, and it brings it down to its lowest price ever. I’d argue a whopping $140 off should prove tempting to anyone who wants a writing or note-taking slate, especially as it can offer a far more versatile writing experience than tapping away at a word processor.

It’s worth noting that there are also several options available. While the base-level 16GB device I’ve listed the price for above is the cheapest on offer, both the 32GB and 64GB models have also been slashed by $140, bringing them down to $279.99 and $309.99 respectively. So even if you want to load your e-reader with a huge library of ebooks and large PDFs, there are some cracking deals available.

If you want to take advantage of them, though, you'll need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime. Fortunately, if you're a new subscriber, you can currently get a free 30-day trial , which will give you access to this deal, plus Prime Delivery and additional benefits like Prime Video.

And even if you don't qualify for the trial, a single month's membership is just $15 – which is more than offset by your $140 saving here. For more Prime Member deals and other early Prime Day bargains, follow our early Prime Day deals live hub.

Early Prime Day deal: Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe combines the best of a notepad, e-reader, and tablet. Not only does it allow you to read all your favorite books, but you can also create handwritten comments and write full notes. Its 10.2-inch, 300 ppi glare-free screen makes text look super-crisp, while smart AI features offer up summaries and improve handwriting recognition. Once you add the $140 discount, you’ve got a very tempting package.

Need more convincing that this is a great deal? Let me explain why my Kindle Scribe has proven such a useful tool for actually getting me writing.

Kindle Scribe: a great slate for helping writers create

While I’ve been a professional writer for 15 years, I’ve been writing creatively for much longer, since my early teens. But I’m also a perfectionist. So while I love the sense of accomplishment I get from finishing a polished piece, I always used to find getting words down on the page to be a bit of a grind, and this would often put me off investing serious time in practicing my craft.

Sure, it’s a bad workman who blames his tools, but I’ve increasingly become convinced that part of what makes writing hard for me is just that a computer isn’t a great medium for productive writing. Not only does it open up a whole world of distractions, but the freedom to edit on the fly always allowed my critical voice too much scope to quibble over details; my inner Roger Ebert invariably giving my clunky metaphors or wobbly dialogue two thumbs down. The temptation to write, delete, and repeat was always too strong, meaning I was rarely able to commit much to paper.

My colleague Philip's handwriting is easily 400% neater than mine. (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Conversely, I’ve always considered handwriting to be an obsolete technology. That’s not because my penmanship looks like a spider has meandered drunkenly across the page after falling in an inkwell – alright, not just because of that. It’s also because it veers too much the other way: re-editing sections when necessary, inserting notes at given points, skipping details, and filling them out later are all agonizing in a physical medium. Putting a literal pen to paper means committing yourself far more than I’d like when producing a first draft.

That’s why I found the Kindle Scribe such a game-changer. It’s easy to take with me wherever I go: I can fire it up anywhere I want, whether it’s in a coffee shop or on a coach. But more importantly, it’s truly distraction-free – rather than spending time googling synonyms or conducting research on the fly, I can focus just on getting the narrative down on the page. And the fact that it’s simple to go back and edit or digitize my chicken-scratch handwriting to make it easier to search through means I can rest easy knowing revising my draft will be much more straightforward.

This has absolutely transformed my writing practice. Previously, I could never just let things go and get the words down on the page, but since adopting the Kindle Scribe, I’ve been writing multiple times a week without fail. As a result, I’ve got hundreds of pages of a first draft that are ready to be developed further, which is far better than the twenty pages of a perfectly polished manuscript I might have produced without it.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Why this writer’s aid is well worth the upgrade

‘OK, I get it, ’ I hear you cry. ‘You like the Kindle Scribe for writing.’ But what makes the latest edition worth your investment? Naturally, it offers all of the benefits of the first-gen product. On top of all the pluses it has for writers that I’ve described above, you can also use it for taking notes, journaling, and even some basic sketching. Plus, it’s great for adding notes to documents, whether you’re annotating course books for college or creating comments on PDFs from clients.

But, as we noted in our Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) review, it also receives some notable improvements. Note-taking is now much improved – rather than floating sticky notes, you can now add comments to a ‘canvas’ that is embedded on the page and that the text handily wraps around. The design is also slightly more polished, offering paper-like white bezels around the screen and a premium feeling metallic jade colorway.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Inevitably, the biggest improvements involve AI – this is 2025, after all. However, the Kindle’s new AI tools, refreshingly, don’t just feel like a tacked on gimmick. First, they improve handwriting recognition; we found this to be genuinely impressive and capable enough even to read my inebriated-arachnid script. The second improvement is note summaries, enabling you to quickly get a synopsis of notes you’ve made, a genuinely helpful tool that isn’t just designed to displace human creativity.

Really, though, the Kindle Scribe’s biggest selling point now is that it’s currently far cheaper than the device I spent half this article singing the praises of. Not only is Amazon’s massively discounted $259.99 price tag a full $140 off the Kindle Scribe (2024)’s list price, it’s also far cheaper than the current $339.99 asking price for the previous generation. That really does mean that if the Kindle Scribe tempts you, you have no excuse not to pick up the latest version.