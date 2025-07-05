Whether you’re still daydreaming of the fireworks last night for the 4th of July or counting the days until Prime Day 2025 kicks off, Amazon’s already rolled out some excellent Kindle deals. And yes, there is stellar savings on the Kindle Scribe – which lets you read and write – but we’ve also found some savings on the entry-level Kindle and the Paperwhite that come bundled with accessories.

Now, if you’re not after a Kindle, fear not, as the TechRadar team is hard at work at finding the best remaining 4th of July deals and looking ahead to find the best early Prime Day deals. We’ll even sort some of those below, but for now, let’s run through savings on the flagship Kindle Scribe as well as deep discounts on other models.

Amazon refreshed its Kindle lineup in late 2024 with new entry-level, Paperwhite and Scribe models. While Prime Day in 2024 didn’t deliver any notable discounts on the then-Kindle lineup, Prime Day 2025 is surely bucking this trend. It's also doing that ahead of schedule with early deals before the members-only shopping event officially kicks off on July 8, 2025.

The 5 best Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $479.97 now $269.97 at Amazon Now, if you're eager to protect your Kindle Scribe and get a wall plug, Amazon's also delivering a fresh discount to its essential bundle. With this, you get the Kindle Scribe (16GB), a 9W wall plug, and a fabric folio cover in Rose, Denim, or Black for just $269.97. That's just $9.98 more than the price of just buying the Kindle, with a savings of $210.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Bundle: was $362.97 now $211.97 at Amazon While Amazon hasn't rolled out a discount on just buying the Kindle Colorsoft as of yet, you can save on a bundle for the first-ever color Kindle. You can get the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition with 32GB of storage, a plant-based leather folio cover, and a wireless charging dock for $211.97. That's a 42% or $151 discount over the MSRP for the bundle, and remember, the Colorsoft on its own is $279.99. That's a solid discount, and you get two solid accessories. You can see our full review of the Kindle Colorsoft here.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $216.97 now $154.97 at Amazon Don't need a Kindle with a color screen and prefer one that is ultra-portable? The Kindle Paperwhite weighs in at just 7.4 ounces and offers incredibly swift page turns (24% faster than the previous model. In this discounted bundle, you get the Paperwhite with 32GB of storage, a fabric cover, and a wall plug for $154.97. That's a hefty 29% discount for this bundle and less than the cost of just buying the Kindle Paperwhite on its own.