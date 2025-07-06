This astonishing Amazon Prime Day Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundle is somehow much cheaper than buying a Kindle Colorsoft alone

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the newest, most advanced Amazon Kindle ereader, with a full color display that makes graphic novels and book covers look fantastic. I hadn't seen great Amazon Prime Day sales on the Colorsoft - it's still full price as I write this - but some digging led to an amazing discount if you buy the Colorsoft Essentials Bundle. You can get the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft for only $211.97 if you buy the bundle, making this the cheapest way to get the color Kindle you crave.

This deal really is astonishing. The Kindle Colorsoft still costs $279.99, the full price. It went on sale briefly in May, dropping to $224.99. But that is without any accessories - it's just the Kindle Colorsoft. Buying the Essentials bundle today gets you the lowest price ever on this new Kindle, in addition to the great accessories.

The Essentials Bundle adds a vegan leather cover, which I'd recommend buying whether you get this deal or not. It also adds a wireless charging stand, an especially nice way to show off your full color library of book covers when you're not reading the Kindle Colorsoft.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle for $211.97

Amazon Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle: was $362.97 now $211.97 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle gives you the Kindle Colorsoft Signature edition, the first full-color Amazon Kindle ereader, along with accessories that take advantage of the Signature features. You get a vegan leather book cover in a matching color. You also get a wireless charging dock, which is a great way to keep your Kindle Colorsoft charged and your book covers displayed prominently where you like to read.

I really enjoyed the Kindle Colorsoft when I reviewed this ereader, and it takes your ebook collection to the next level, with a full color display of your library of book covers. If you read graphic novels of cookbooks on your Kindle, you’ll appreciate having the color display, but anybody who reads a lot will like having the splash of color from time to time.

Most of all, after using the Kindle Colorsoft for weeks, it was hard for me to go back to a Kindle that wasn’t in color. I still use my versatile Kindle Scribe (2024) most of all, since it can handle reading and writing tasks, but the Kindle Colorsoft is my favorite portable ereader companion. Especially when I want to show off what I’m reading to friends… in full color! Nobody expects to see color on a Kindle.

We may see more Kindle deals as Amazon Prime Day approached this coming week, but if you’re interested in a Kindle ereader and you want the most advanced electronic book Amazon makes, the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials deal will get you the best pocket-sized Kindle at the lowest price ever, with some useful accessories to boot.