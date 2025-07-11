I'm a professional editor and I'm also an avid reader. I finish around 20-30 books every year, split between ebooks and audiobooks. I've really enjoyed the latest Kindle devices, especially the Kindle Colorsoft and the updated Kindle Scribe, but I haven't seen any great deals since those devices launched last year. Thankfully, today's Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are finally offering discounts that drop these Kindles to the lowest prices I've seen.

However, the choice isn't as easy as you'd expect, since Amazon also offers Essentials bundles, which include a book cover and a charger - a wireless charger for the 'Signature' models. There are also Kids devices, which bundle a colorful book cover and give you a year of Kindle Kids Unlimited reading.

I'll break down my favorite models and suggest which Kindle you should buy, depending on where you like to read and how much reading you'll do.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the one most people should buy

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is my favorite Kindle for most people because it is water resistant, making it perfect for reading at the beach or in the tub. That also means it's just more durable than the basic Kindle, though to be fair, Amazon says it will replace a Kindle Kids device for free if your kids break it.

If the Kindle Paperwhite is for your kids, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle is a good choice. I don't care for the Amazon Unlimited Kids subscription, but for only $5 more you get a colorful book cover for your child's ereader, and that's worthwhile.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature isn't worth buying. It can charge wirelessly, which isn't a necessary feature for a Kindle.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite deals in the US

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect electronic book for most people. It is water resistant, packs enough battery life for up to 12 weeks of regular reading, and it can hold a full library of books, even audiobooks. This is the lowest price I've seen on the latest 2024 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, and it's the best one to buy (unless you have kids or want a colorful cover).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is just the Kindle Paperwhite with a colorful book cover included. The Kindle itself is still dark grey, and still the perfect electronic book for most people, even kids. It is water resistant, packs enough battery life for up to 12 weeks of regular reading, and it can hold a full library of books, even audiobooks. I wouldn't normally recommend buying the Kids edition, but for only $5 more on Prime Day, it's worth the extra if you want the colorful cover.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect electronic book for most people. It is water resistant, packs enough battery life for up to 12 weeks of regular reading, and it can hold a full library of books, even audiobooks. This is the lowest price I've seen on the latest 2024 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, and it's the best one to buy (unless you have kids or want a colorful cover).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is just the Kindle Paperwhite with a colorful book cover included. The Kindle itself is still dark grey, and still the perfect electronic book for most people, even kids. It is water resistant, packs enough battery life for up to 12 weeks of regular reading, and it can hold a full library of books, even audiobooks. I wouldn't normally recommend buying the Kids edition, but for only a bit more on Prime Day, it's worth the extra if you want the colorful cover.

The Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe are worth a splurge

The Kindle Scribe 2024 is my Kindle of choice because I don't just read, I also like to take notes in my books, and the Scribe is the only Kindle with a pen. You can buy a Kindle Scribe now for $259.99, the lowest price I've seen. But if you're going to splurge, I highly recommend buying a bundle.

The Kindle Scribe 64GB Essentials bundle costs $309.97, and that's less right now than buying the Scribe 64GB alone. The gorgeous Metallic Jade color is only available in the high-capacity model, and this bundle gives you the premium pen (with eraser end) and a matching folio cover.

I also love the Kindle Colorsoft, and once you've seen a Kindle in color, it's hard to go back to grey and white. The Colorsoft hasn't seen a huge sale since it launched last year, but you can buy a Kindle Colorsoft on Amazon for $179.99 / £184.99, the lowest price I've seen by far.

The Kindle Colorsoft is great if you read cookbooks or graphic novels, or even if you just want to show off your library of full color book covers. It's the best way to recreate your bookshelf on a Kindle. The Colorsoft can charge wirelessly, so the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundle, which comes with a book cover and a wireless charging stand, is a good deal for only $40 more. Sorry UK readers, the deal just isn't as good elsewhere.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Scribe and Colorsoft deals in the US

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the first full-color ereader from Amazon. It's the Kindle Paperwhite but with a full color screen, which makes it perfect for graphic novels, cookbooks, or just adding a flash of color to your Kindle eBook collection. The Colorsoft hasn't been on sale for a full year, and this is the best price I've seen on the colorful Kindle, so jump on this before it's gone (unless you want a bundle with wireless charging).

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362.97 now $211.97 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the first full-color ereader from Amazon. It's the Kindle Paperwhite but with a full color screen, which makes it perfect for graphic novels, cookbooks, or just adding a flash of color to your Kindle eBook collection. This bundle includes a book cover and a wireless charging stand, and for only $40 more than the Colorsoft alone it's a good deal to protect and display your full-color ereader.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials bundle: was $479.97 now $269.97 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Scribe is my personal favorite Kindle because of its huge e-ink screen and its unique writing capabilities. I love taking notes in my book, or journaling in Kindle Scribe-exclusive books on the Kindle book store. This Essentials bundle is only $10 more than the Kindle Scribe, and it gives you a premium pen (with an eraser tip) and a cloth folio, plus a charger. This is a no-brainer if you're considering a Kindle Scribe 2024, which you totally should.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Scribe and Colorsoft deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was £269.99 now £184.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the first full-color ereader from Amazon. It's the Kindle Paperwhite but with a full color screen, which makes it perfect for graphic novels, cookbooks, or just adding a flash of color to your Kindle eBook collection. The Colorsoft hasn't been on sale for a full year, and this is the best price I've seen on the colorful Kindle, so jump on this before it's gone (unless you want a bundle with wireless charging).