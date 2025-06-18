Well, we all knew Prime Day was on the horizon, and Amazon has made it official. Prime Day is returning in 2025, kicking off on July 8.

Here’s the kicker, though – Prime Day isn’t just a two-day affair for 2025, it’s going to be a deal behemoth lasting four full days before wrapping at Midnight on July 11. That’s right, Prime Day is on the books for July 8, July 9, July 10, and July 11.

That’s a continued stretch of the word day, but as someone who’s covered more than a couple Prime Days – including for TechRadar among other pubs – it has me excited about the prospect of bargains. Surely, we can expect some deals that will last all four days – or even before and after the members-only shopping holiday is on – but it also might let Amazon usher in some other deal types.

Could it be a growth of Lightning ones or an expansion of invite-only? It could even be brands mixing up how they choose to start sales or when they begin. And for the Nintendo faithful, it could represent the time the console arrives on Amazon.

Either route, I’m assembling my 6 number of tips to make the most of Prime Day 2025 and how to find the biggest bargains.

It’ll be the time to buy Amazon devices

Considering it's Amazon's Prime Day 2025, it’ll be the time to score deep discounts on all sorts of devices made by the company. TechRadar’s US Deals Editor Mackenzie Frazier told me, "The best category during Amazon's Prime Day sale is hands-down its own lineup of smart home devices."

"It's“The retailer consistently offers record-low prices on its best-selling devices, including Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, Kindle e-readers, and Blink security cameras. It's the best opportunity of the year to grab an Amazon device on sale for its lowest price," explained Frazier.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if you've been holding out on scoring the new Blink Video Doorbell 2 or have been eyeing a big-screen Echo Show to use when you get off the waitlist for Alexa+ Early Access, waiting a few more weeks until July 8 might be the move.

Furthermore, while Prime Day 2024 didn’t bring many discounts on Kindles, the situation has changed. Not only did Amazon introduce the entry-level Kindle, a Paperwhite refresh, and an all-new Scribe in late 2024, but we've already seen discounts on them, making Prime Day 2025 potentially ripe for further discounts.

Keep an eye on prices now

One of my age-old tips is to ensure that the Prime Day deal is actually a genuine bargain. We’ve seen it time and time again during shopping holidays, but some companies raise their prices right before a sales window to bring the prices down. Meaning that it can show as a certain percentage off, but in all fairness, it’s not really an excellent deal.

So, you can keep tabs on the products you have now – maybe make a bullet list in a notes app or screenshot current listings – and then be ready for some quick math when Prime Day rolls around. You can also set items to your watchlist on Amazon.

We here at TechRadar will highlight deals that are truly deals and make it known, but you can also use a tool like “CamelCamelCamel,” a popular price tracking extension for Google Chrome, that makes it really easy to simply see the price history for a given item on Amazon.

Make a list of items you’re after

While you might encounter a Lightning deal that you just have to add to your cart, it’s best to go into these sorts of shopping events with an idea of what you’re looking for. Perhaps you’re hoping to score an LG OLED TV or a Sony Mini LED model from our list of best TVs, an iPad mini, or any other tech or non-tech device.

Having a list of what you’re looking for, housed on Amazon or elsewhere, can be really helpful and keep you on track to look for those items first, before diving into the numerous pages of deals that Amazon will likely want to showcase.

Expand your shopping beyond just Amazon

While Amazon has formally announced its Prime Day 2025 event, you can bet that other retailers will host Black Friday in July events or even just offer up excellent prices on sought-after products in the lead-up, after, and during the actual event. This means that it will be a great time to compare prices across the places you shop – think Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, among others like B&H Photo, Antonline, and Newegg.

For example, if you’re looking for an M1 MacBook Air, you’ll want to check Walmart. They’ve long been one of the main retailers to offer a bargain, and you get it new, in the box, whereas sometimes the most attractive price on Amazon is for a used or refurbished model.

You’ll likely find that Best Buy will serve up some competing TV deals to rival Amazon as well.

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day

While Prime Day will undoubtedly bring a ton of new deals, you don’t necessarily need to wait to find a deal on what you’re looking for. With a quick peek at Amazon right now, many smart home gadgets by the retailer and from other brands are discounted, as well as home goods, food, TVs, and tablets.

TechRadar highlights deals every day, and using those alongside a price tracker tool is a good way to measure how good an early deal is and if you should add it to your cart.

For instance, if a smart speaker or pair of headphones is already at an all-time low and fairly new, it might be wise to purchase now.

Make sure you have a Prime membership

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

This one is self-explanatory, but you’ll want to make sure you have an active Prime membership as Amazon bills Prime Day 2025 as a members-only shopping event. You can sign up for a free trial if you aren’t yet a member, but after that, Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 a month.

Last, but certainly not least, you’ll want to keep an eye on TechRadar as our experts will be hard at work sifting through all of the deals during Prime Day 2025 to find you the best of the best.

And if you’re after some deals now, we’ve already started tracking the best early Prime Day deals to shop right now. You can view the full list here, and I’ve shared my favorites below.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $20 at the retailer today. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $866.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $26.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has just hit a brand new record-low price at Amazon. With a powerful chipset, excellent camera array, and expansive 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy S25 is a great all-rounder for most people. With this price cut, it's arguably one of the best value flagships on the market, too. Check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review for an in-depth overview of this device.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.