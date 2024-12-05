Walmart can’t keep getting away with selling this MacBook Air for $599 for much longer

When Walmart first dropped the MacBook Air M1 to a new record-low price of $599 over Black Friday I was sure it wouldn't stay in stock long. Even though newer M2 and M3 versions have been released in the four years since it originally launched – and a MacBook Air M4 could be coming in 2025 – this Apple laptop offers an unprecedented level of power and performance for the cost.

And, despite easily being one of the best laptop deals I've seen all year, the MacBook Air M1 is still at Walmart for $599 right now. At this point, Walmart must be sitting on a mountain of these devices to offer such a great price. I think you should really nab one before it's too late because, surely, they can't keep offering them up for this price for much longer.

Today's best MacBook Air M1 deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $599 at Walmart It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599 over Black Friday. Newer M2 and M3 models are available, but you won't find anything with better value for money than this if you're shopping for a powerful all-around laptop, so grab it before it's gone for good. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

I'm sure you're still wondering: is a four-year-old laptop still worth buying today? Well, when it comes to the MacBook Air M1 – absolutely. Yes, this model is getting old now, but it's still a speedy and powerful device with an impressive battery life. And at this rock-bottom price, it's excellent value for money as it offers high performance and impressive longevity that nothing else in this price range can match.

This laptop is a top option if you need a powerful workstation for all your schoolwork, intense tasks and general computing needs. Sure, the upgrade to the more modern M2 or M3 model is bound to be an impressive improvement, but the level of power those chips offer compared to the M1 is likely excessive for most – and hard to justify given the jump in price from this version.

That's why I'd stick with the MacBook Air M1 in most cases, especially while it's on offer at this ridiculously low price. It will still outlast many other similarly priced devices, deliver fast load times, zippy responsiveness, and the ability to handle intensive tasks such as 4K photo and video editing with ease. That's on top of the slick design and impressive battery life of around 11 hours.

It's not only one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen, but it's up there as one of the best laptop deals in general right now.