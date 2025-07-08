Are you looking for an ultra-cheap soundbar during Prime Day? Well, you're in luck because I've got an awesome offer for you! That's right, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is just $84 (was $119) at Amazon US and only £89 (was £119) at Amazon UK. That's the lowest I've seen it on sale for on both sides of the pond.

This is a slim, compact soundbar that's ideal for those with limited space or a small-sized TV – think anything 43 inches or less. With an incredibly easy setup, good overall sound, and now, an excellent low price, this is a deal not to be missed!

I'll speak more about the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar below, but if you want to discover some other deals, head to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar (US)

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $84 at Amazon Amazon makes its own soundbars, and this compact bar is one of them. And yes, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is almost 30% off right now. That means for just over $80, you can get both DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio as well as a significant upgrade over standard TV audio quality (especially if you've got a small-sized screen). This soundbar is small and easy to use, so don't miss out on this delicious deal if you need a mini audio companion for your TV.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar (UK)

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119 now £89 at Amazon Amazon has discounted a healthy portion of its own tech this Prime Day, and that includes the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, which is available for 25% less than usual. For under £90, this compact bar supplies DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, generally clear dialogue and an effortless setup process.

In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we highlighted this model's surprisingly solid sound quality, its brilliantly compact design, and already impressive affordability. Now it's on sale, and this is a fantastic value pick.

This 2.0 channel soundbar can connect to your TV via HDMI ARC or digital optical, but there's also Bluetooth connectivity for syncing to your phone for streaming music or podcasts.

Its impressive replication of speech and spacious virtual sound make it a standout among budget-friendly small-sized soundbars, too, so don't pass up the chance to get the Fire TV Soundbar at a record-low price!

