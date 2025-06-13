Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is one of the best on the market, and it's down to a record-low price

Soundbars can improve an otherwise mediocre home theater setup with improved audio, at a cost. However, not every soundbar needs to cost hundreds of dollars. In fact, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for just $89.99 (was $119.99).

This is the lowest price we've ever seen, and it's a fantastic deal for a high-quality soundbar. Even if it may drop again during Prime Day, this is the soonest you can expect to get a deal this good. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar measures 24 inches long and 2.5 inches high, which should fit most TV stands without any issues, too.

Today's best soundbar deal

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is an excellent starter soundbar thanks to its affordability, audio quality and easy setup. Though it doesn't offer the same premium features as a higher-end soundbar, it's enough to improve on the average TV's built-in speakers and connects easily with other Amazon devices and smart TVs. This is the lowest price we've seen all year and worth getting if you need a cheap upgrade for your audio setup before Prime Day.

In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we highlight the "simple setup" and quality for the price. It gets the job done without a hefty price tag, good enough that it's an improvement over the average TV's built-in speakers.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features a 2.0-channel speaker array with HDMI and optical digital ports for connecting to the TV. The dual speakers amplify audio for clearer, fuller sound, along with improved surround sound thanks to DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Audio. It supports Bluetooth, but there aren't any other wireless or hands-off features like voice control or Wi-Fi connection.

See our best soundbars for all budgets for even more options. If you have a little more money to spare, I'd also recommend looking into the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, the higher-end version of the standard Fire TV Soundbar.