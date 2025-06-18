Amazon's entire Fire TV soundbar lineup has just crashed to a record-low ahead of Prime Day
Get record-low prices on Amazon's soundbars
Prime Day is right around the corner, but you can get some excellent deals on Amazon's entire Fire TV soundbar range now.
If you're in the US, get the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $84 (was $119.99) and the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus for $174.99 (was $249.99).
There are even deals on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with a subwoofer for $289.99 (was $374.99) or the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with a subwoofer and rear speakers for $389.99 (was $489.99).
If you're in the UK, you're not left out either. The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is down to £99.99 (was £119.99) and the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus has crashed to £199.99 (was £249.99).
All of these deals are record-low prices, and all are only available through Amazon.
Today's best Amazon Fire TV soundbar deals in the US
The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, easy-to-use soundbar with solid sound quality that delivers clear speech and surprisingly spacious virtual surround for a compact, 2.0-channel model. This isn't going to deliver a true cinematic experience, but it's an upgrade over a TV's built-in sound. This deal takes it down to a record-low $84.99, a steal for this soundbar.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and has a built-in subwoofer for added bass. Along with delivering clear dialogue, it supports Bluetooth for music streaming, and it's easy to set up and even easier to use. At $174.99, this deal is seriously good value.
This version of the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus adds in an external subwoofer for even heftier bass and greater control. This deal again takes this soundbar down to a record-low of $289.99.
The most complete version of Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Plus includes both an external subwoofer and rear speakers for a truly immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This deal takes it to a record-low price of $389.99.
Today's best Amazon Fire TV soundbar deals in the UK
If you're looking for an easy-to-use, simple soundbar that still delivers clear dialogue and solid virtual surround sound, then the Amazon Fire TV soundbar is an excellent choice. And, this deal drops its price down to a record-low of £99.99.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus delivers the same clear speech as its step-down sibling, but also adds in Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support as well as a built-in subwoofer for added bass. This deal slashes the Soundbar Plus' price to a record-low of £199.99 ahead of Prime Day.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar sits in our list of the best soundbars as the best super-cheap option. In our review, we were impressed by its clear dialogue and noted how effective its DTS: Virtual X processing was "at widening the soundscape on Top Gun: Maverick", a movie we regularly use for testing surround sound performance on soundbars and the best TVs.
We've tested the full 5.1-channel setup of the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, and we were impressed by its simple setup process, ease of use and most importantly its effective surround sound processing and solid bass performance. It may be a little light on features, but for straightforward value for money, it's a solid soundbar system.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.