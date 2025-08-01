Bose makes some of the best headphones, earbuds, and speakers out there, so when there's a chance to save some serious cash on several of the manufacturer's top-rated models, I'm obviously going to give it a shoutout. That's happening right now at Amazon, where you can save up to $120 on a handful of the best Bose products – here are the top 5 deals.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon

The one deal I recommend above everything is the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $229 (was $349). These are the cans I've used almost every day since I bought them a few years ago – and I cannot praise them enough. The sound quality and bass levels are exceptional, while the impressive noise cancellation blocks out all unwanted noise while I'm commuting, travelling, or just at home.

On the other hand, if you want to share your music with the world, then you could also check out the Bose SoundLink Flex at Amazon for $129 (was $149). It's a "beautiful pint-sized party speaker with awesome audio," according to our review, so a great buy right now for college or around the home at this price – even though it has been as low as $99 in the past.

There are also earbuds and soundbars in the latest Bose sale at Amazon, so do have a look at the rest of my top picks below.

Today's 5 best Bose deals at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are $120 off at Amazon right now. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, the sound quality is punchy overall, with particularly strong bass. These cans also last up to 24 hours on a single charge, so there's plenty of play time while travelling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and sound quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The immersive audio is excellent and there’s up to seven hours of play time – or up to 48 hours in total of standby time. Although they have been under $200 in the past, this is still a great price for what we think are the "best-sounding open-ear buds yet", according to our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $129 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that you can take anywhere, from college parties to outdoor adventures. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water issues with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than a pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice if you want a reliable speaker without needing to shell out for a premium option.