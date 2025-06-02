Looking for Father's Day ideas? Bose has a tonne of deals just for you

With Father's Day just around the corner, you'll be on the search for something special to honour the dads and grads in your life. Enter Bose. Not only do they make some of the best headphones and best earbuds, but right now they've got a cracking Father's Day Sale on.

That means you can get up to $100 off the world-class QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Headphones, and the Ultra Open Earbuds. What are you hanging around for? If you're not sure which would be best for that special person in your life, scroll down to find out more details of each.

If you'd like to explore other ways of saving money on Bose products, then we highly recommend our dedicated Bose coupon codes hub. You'll find all the most up-to-date coupons available right now.

Father's Day Sale at Bose

Save up to $100 at Bose Whether you're looking for headphones or earbuds at a discounted price, Bose has it all covered. This sale runs through to June 15 if you need a little bit more time to consider your options. Don't leave it too late, though, as these are some seriously tempting discounts.

Our top picks from Bose

Save $50 QuietComfort Ultra Headphones World-class noise cancellation and spatialized audio for immersive listening, no matter the content or source. You'll also get design and luxe materials for unrivaled comfort. It’s everything music makes you feel taken to new highs. $399 (was $449)

Save $100 QuietComfort Headphones Headphones that deliver legendary noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio in a classic, comfortable design with up to 24 hours of battery life to keep up with any lifestyle. Featuring customizable listening modes in addition to Quiet and Aware options, these iconic headphones also come equipped with an audio cable with an in-line mic for situations without Bluetooth. $249 (was $349)

Save $50 Ultra Open Earbuds Featuring a brilliant combination of innovative open-ear design, incredible audio, and all-day comfort, you'll be blown away by how good they are. With a cuff-like fit, Ultra Open Earbuds leave your ears open to hear the world around you, while OpenAudio technology delivers rich, private sound. $249 (was $299)

Why we love Bose

Bose manufactures and sells high-quality audio products, including earbuds, noise canceling headphones, soundbars, speakers, and amplifiers for household and commercial use. As producers of some of the best headphones and the best speakers and soundbars you can buy, Bose has a very good reputation indeed.