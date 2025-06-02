Windows 11’s Notepad app is getting new formatting tricks that are already proving controversial
Lightweight formatting powers like headings and lists are in testing
- Notepad is getting light text formatting abilities but only in testing
- These allow you to use bold and italics, headings, and lists
- Some folks appreciate those formatting extras, while others see them as further bloat – though in this case, the functionality can be turned off
Notepad is getting light text formatting abilities in testing, in yet another move to extend the feature set of the app which has proved predictably divisive.
Microsoft wrote a blog post describing the changes which have started to roll out to Windows 11 testers in the Canary and Dev channels via an update to the Notepad app (version 11.2504.50.0).
The formatting capabilities are a light sprinkling of support for bolding and italics, hyperlinks, as well as headings (in a more prominent font) and basic lists (using bullet points and the like).
Microsoft explains that the ‘markdown’ formatting syntax is used, meaning that this keeps the implementation simple and streamlined. Furthermore, this formatting support can be turned off in Notepad settings if you’re not going to use it, and don’t want it hanging around.
Analysis: Light (formatting) and shade
This sounds like a straightforward enough potentially useful move, so why is it divisive as I indicated at the outset? If you peruse a few Reddit threads on this addition for Notepad, while you’ll see there are some users who approve of this plan, it won’t be long before you come across someone who isn’t pleased about the introduction of text formatting here.
The reason some folks have beef with what Microsoft is doing with Notepad, in terms of adding more and more features – which has been the case for a while now – is that it’s supposed to be a lightweight, quick to load and responsive text editor. The fear is that unnecessary bloat is going to encumber the app and slow it down.
In this case, though, the added formatting options are going to be quite useful for some (especially those folks who miss WordPad, the other more fleshed-out text editor that Microsoft canned a while back). And as they’re implemented in markdown, as noted, any performance impact should be minimal (or hopefully non-existent). On top of that, with it being possible to turn off the formatting, this isn’t a feature that should be contributing to any worries around bloat.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
AI-powered extras, on the other hand, well, that might be a different kettle of fish, but it’s clear enough that Microsoft is set on continuing to travel down the road of providing fresh functionality for Notepad.
You might also like...
- Windows 11 is getting more AI shortcuts, but is Microsoft in danger of cluttering up the OS with AI creep?
- Can’t upgrade to Windows 11? This Linux project wants to save your old PC from the scrapheap when Windows 10 support ends
- Been hiding from Windows 11 24H2 due to the fuss about all the bugs? There’s nowhere to run now as Microsoft’s made the update compulsory
Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.