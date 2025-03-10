Microsoft is adding image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature - and I couldn't be happier
No Windows 11 24H2 concerns for now at least...
- Microsoft's Windows 11 23H2 beta has a new image editing and compression feature in Windows Share
- It's not clear whether this will come to other feature updates other than 23H2
- This could make the snipping tool obsolete as cropping, adjusting, and filtering are all possible
Microsoft has been under fire recently due to its Windows 11 24H2 problems - but fortunately we bring some good Windows 11 update news, as it's reportedly introducing new features to image sharing and editing capabilities.
Spotted by phantomofearth on X, Microsoft will be bringing image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature, as highlighted by Windows Report. This will allow users to crop and adjust images without using the Snipping Tool while also having access to file compression.
It's important to note that this was found in the Windows 11 23H2 beta (Microsoft is still updating older versions of Windows 11), so it's not available to all users yet - it's also not clear whether these handy tools will come to 23H2 only or if it will be available to other feature updates. This is an ideal move for those looking to share much larger images in terms of file sizes.
It would be even better if it turns out that video compression and general file compressions are possible - it would eliminate the need to find different file compression sites, saving users plenty of time. While it's likely better to wait until Microsoft fully implements this in 23H2 (or other feature updates if possible), you can access the feature early by joining the Windows Insider Programme to access 23H2's beta.
Windows 11 23H2 is a breath of fresh air, and this beta feature is another reason why
Having faced a whole host of issues using Windows 11 24H2, I recently went back to Windows 11 23H2 - Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver forced my hand in this case as it gave me black screens on startup - and I'm happier than ever.
The strange bugs, slowdowns, and game compatibility issues are no longer a burden and I can finally use my PC as intended. There are more than likely going to be issues in some capacity with feature updates, but 23H2 is the safest bet at the moment (aside from the weird 100% CPU usage bug).
While I'm not using the 23H2 beta, this Windows Share update is one I've wanted Microsoft to implement for a long time - more specifically for videos and other files rather than relying on other software or online free websites to do the job. Sure, compressing much larger files is a much bigger ask, but this is a great starting point.
I don't know when I'll update my system again (that's if updates aren't forced upon me), in the same way I won't be upgrading my GPU drivers until I know my system is safe from BSoDs.
If Microsoft can get 24H2 back into good shape and the new file compression feature can be used on other file types, I'll finally be able to let go of my gripes - let's hope that it happens sooner rather than later.
