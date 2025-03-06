Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now

I don't want to stare into empty voids when gaming...

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
(Image credit: NVIDIA)
  • Nvidia released a new Game Ready Driver for RTX 5070 support and DLSS 4 updates for some new and current games
  • Users continue to voice frustrations regarding black screen issues after new driver update
  • It may be ideal to hold off on updates until Team Green releases more stable builds

The tables are gradually turning in the battle between Nvidia and AMD in the GPU market, with the former's RTX 5000 series launch coming with a litany of problems, which AMD is taking full advantage of with its Radeon RX 9000 series launch. While Team Green's new Game Ready Driver promises a fix for some previous issues, it may be a good idea to stay away from it for the time being.

In a blog released by Nvidia, a new Game Ready Driver (572.70) is available which provides support for its new RTX 5070 GPU, along with DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation support for some games. It also suggests a fix for a previous black screen issue when attempting to boot into systems while using DisplayPort.

This issue seemed to be widespread after people installed driver 572.60 - I can corroborate this as booting into Windows 11 resulted in the login screen disappearing, leaving only the mouse cursor. The solution was uninstalling the 'latest quality update' in Windows 11's recovery mode, and rolling the driver back to 572.47 for stability.

It's not the first time this has occurred - the driver that introduced DLSS 4 override for RTX GPUs (572.16), reportedly caused Blue Screen of Death errors when gaming, notably in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 when activating or adjusting Frame Generation settings.

A hotfix (572.65) was released to address 572.60's major bug, but the issue remained (according to some Reddit users). Meanwhile, whilst the release notes for the new 572.70 update suggest the black screen issues have been resolved, users are still reporting the same problems, alongside stuttering in games and a black screen bug during the driver's installation. This isn't ideal, particularly for those using Team Green's new RTX 5070 (the driver has been specifically released to support the GPU), and adds to the list of controversies surrounding the new Blackwell GPUs.

Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 leaning against its retail packaging with the RTX 5080 logo visible

(Image credit: Future)

Roll back your drivers, and stay away for now

Unless you're using an RTX 5070, I would suggest you roll back your Nvidia graphics driver as soon as possible - I've been using driver 572.47 ever since encountering the black screen booting issue, and haven't looked back.

Team Green is under fire for several problems regarding its Blackwell GPUs, and I worry that it won't end anytime soon. The last thing you want to happen is for a future unstable driver to drastically affect your system, and recurring BSoDs, in-game crashes, installation issues and unresponsive black screens are not a great sign in my book.

I must note that all PC configurations aren't the same, and it's likely some may not run into any of these issues (which I hope is the case) - but with the consistency of frustrations shared and the similarity between them, I'm willing to stick with what is most stable for now (even if it means losing out on any game enhancements).

I hope that Nvidia can get back to launching stable drivers that don't further damage its reputation - though bear in mind, drivers may always have one or two issues for a number of users - but until then, I'll be keeping my system clean of any GPU driver updates.

Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds.

