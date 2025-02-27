AMD's driver-level frame generation may be getting the update it deserves - AFMF 2.1 reportedly being developed for launch alongside RDNA 4 GPUs

AMD is reportedly preparing AFMF 2.1 for launch alongside its new RDNA 4 GPUs

This is a driver-level frame generation software, set to work on current RDNA 2 and 3 GPUs along with Ryzen AI 300 APUs

It comes amid Nvidia's controversial RTX 5000 series launch

AMD may be in prime position to do battle with Nvidia in the GPU department with its Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, since its fierce rivals' RTX 5000 series launch hasn't been the smoothest - now, Team Red could be introducing an improvement to its frame-generation software that may benefit both its current and new RDNA 4 GPUs.

According to VideoCardz, AMD is currently developing AFMF 2.1 (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) to launch alongside its upcoming RDNA 4 GPUs in early March - this is a driver-level frame-generation feature, which allows gamers to use it for a performance boost in games that don't have official FSR 3 frame-gen support.

VideoCardz suggests AFMF 2.1 won't require any AI cores, meaning it will support all of the same hardware that AFMF 2.0 could. It spells great news for current RDNA 2 and 3 GPU users, and handheld gaming PCs that utilize any of the shiny new Ryzen AI 300 series APUs - it could further improve the quality of generated frames, which is borderline essential for a handheld PC gaming experience.

All signs point toward FSR 4 being exclusive to RDNA 4 (at least for now). While AFMF 2.1 likely won't outdo FSR 4's new frame generation model with official implementation in games, it could end up being a great compromise for users on older hardware.

(Image credit: AMD)

What does this mean for handheld gaming PCs and new RDNA 4 GPUs?

New handheld gaming PCs are on the horizon, and they’re going to need every bit of help they can get as games become more and more hardware-hungry. While new APUs can drastically improve performance in games (as we've seen with the MSI Claw 8 AI+), driver-level software like this will help older handhelds too.

Nvidia recently joined the party with its Smooth Motion feature (also driver-level frame generation), but Team Green isn't making any handheld APUs (at least from what we know), and Team Red's AFMF 2.1 could be more polished to match up with Smooth Motion. AFMF 1 and 2 were good for most handheld gaming PCs, but ghosting, stuttering, and input latency have still proved troublesome, which is something I'm hoping AFMF 2.1 will address.

With this in mind, AMD is looking like the dark horse of this GPU generation, especially if issues with supply and missing ROPs for Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs aren’t quickly resolved - if the recent benchmark leaks of the Radeon RX 9070 XT are legitimate, then all AMD needs to do is place its price below or around Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti to score an easy win.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It usually takes some time for official FSR frame generation support to be added in AAA games (one prime example was Cyberpunk 2077) so if AFMF 2.1 is a significant improvement, it could tide players over until developers can act on implementing proper in-game frame-gen.

We're on the verge of getting all the details on RDNA 4 GPUs on February 28, and I'm hoping Team Red comes out swinging, as there’s no better time than now for some stiff competition against Nvidia.