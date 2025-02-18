One Redditor spotted an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $99 in the wildest price drop I've ever seen

A Reddit user spotted AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D at an astonishingly low price at a Walmart store

A similarly deep discount on Intel's i5 14600K was seen at the same store

This comes amid Nvidia and AMD's preparation for new GPU launches

At a time when the hunt for the latest Nvidia and AMD GPUs is perhaps at its most competitive among PC gamers, you may not be keeping an eye out for CPU deals - but one lucky individual has shared what could be the best CPU discount of the year so far.

As reported by VideoCardz, a Redditor spotted AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D at a Walmart store that was discounted to $99.75 (pictured below) due to its PC department closure - an enormous discount from its regular listed price of $399 (£419.99 / AU$780).

The AMD chip is lauded as one of the best gaming processors, boasting eight cores and 16 threads as well as a 4.20GHz clock speed, so this is an absolute steal to say the least.

It's safe to say that you'll likely never find it at such a low price again. It isn't unusual for some listed prices for PC hardware at online retailers to drop far below retail price by mistake (with some orders still honored at that price), but this is a different case as it's a legitimate price drop in-store for whoever grabs it first.

A similar discount was available on Intel's i5 14600K which dropped to an insane $77.25 down from $309 (£229.99 / AU$419.99) - this packs 14 cores and 20 threads, ideal for gaming and multitasking duties. The Redditor didn’t specify which Walmart store this was at, and there’s sadly no sign of such deep price cuts making their way to online retailers - as much as I would love to see that.

If only this could happen to GPUs...

Over on the GPU side of things, Nvidia's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are already out in the wild, but you're probably not going to find any of them at MSRP thanks to scalpers and an extremely limited supply.

The rest of the RTX 5000 lineup is fast approaching, with the RTX 5070 Ti confirmed to be launching on February 20 and the RTX 5070 following on March 5 - these will go up against AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series cards which are also due to launch in early March, and given the current state of the market, I'd imagine the scalpers will be hard at ‘work’ again.

With this fresh influx of cards, I hope we see significant price drops for both Nvidia's RTX 4000 series and AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series - while we’re unlikely to see discounts as steep as the aforementioned price cut on the 7800X3D, I don't think it's too much to expect some more reasonable pricing - after all, it’s still difficult to find an RTX 4090 below its original launch price, even two years after its launch.

We know that the RTX 4000 series is mostly discontinued at this point since Team Green stopped production of most Lovelace GPUs in preparation for the RTX 5000 series - so if we’re going to start seeing price drops on third-party cards at online retailers, it should be soon.