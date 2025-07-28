Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX now on sale with Zen 5, 96 cores, 192 threads

AMD’s most powerful workstation CPU available from major retailers for $11,699

Most professionals won’t need the 9995WX despite the impressive specs

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX is now available to buy from major retailers, including Amazon and Newegg, with a starting price of $11,699 - much cheaper than initial predictions.

It’s the top chip in AMD’s new Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series and is built on the latest Zen 5 architecture, sporting 96 cores, 192 threads, and offers a boost clock of up to 5.4GHz.

The 9995WX uses TSMC’s 4nm process and fits the sTR5 socket. The CPU supports 8-channel DDR5-6400 memory, offers up to 148 PCIe lanes, and carries a 350W TDP.

For professional workloads

This processor is aimed at professional workloads that can scale across dozens of threads.

AMD lists compatibility with chipsets like Pro 695, TRX50, and WRX90.

The chip also supports ECC memory and includes features like AMD Pro technologies and EXPO for memory tuning.

For those running highly parallel tasks like visual effects rendering or scientific modeling, this processor can deliver impressive throughput, but at this price, it’s hard to recommend unless the application is truly pushing the limits of core count.

While AMD’s new CPU can deliver unmatched multi-threaded performance in the right environment, most professionals will likely find better value in AMD's lower-tier options (the EPYC 9655 matches Threadripper PRO 9995WX core count for less than half the price) or in Intel's workstation CPUs, depending on their specific use case.

With no integrated graphics, a discrete GPU is required. Cooling is also left to the buyer, as no cooler is bundled.

Unless you're operating in a niche that truly benefits from 96 cores, it’s unlikely to be the best choice or offer the best value for most users.

Buyers in the UK can, as always, expect to pay slightly more than their American counterparts. Novatech is currently selling the new chip there for £10,510, or around $14,205.