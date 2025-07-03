Want to upgrade your gaming PC, rig or workstation on a budget? Then this AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU, from just $99.99 from Newegg (down from $129.99), should be at the heart of your system.

It is, in my opinion, the best CPU deal you can snatch right now and you don’t even need to wait for Amazon Prime Day (which starts next week).

Today's best AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Newegg Use the gift card hack explained below to get this price. This is the top CPU deal right now and one of the best we’ve seen in recent times. The Ryzen 7 5700X is based on the Zen 3 architecture and is still a very capable processor on its own.

To get this exceptionally low price, you will need to buy a $100 Newegg gift for $85, then use it to buy the CPU at $114.99, effectively bringing down the price to just a cent under $100.*

Hurry up though as the sales end in less than 24 hours. The item is sold by SenyTech but shipped, for free, by Newegg. Note this is an OEM CPU, which means that it comes in a tray rather than in a box and doesn’t have a stock HSF, perfect if you want to save money, minimize waste and keep your own heatsink fan.

You will need to get a compatible AM4 motherboard to run this processor. Newegg has a bunch of models based on the B550 chipset selling for as little as $79.99. Add a pair of 16GB DDR4 memory (as low as $51.98) and you bag yourself a perfectly capable nippy system for just over $230.

How good is the Ryzen 7 5700X? It scores 26,617 on the popular Passmark benchmark thanks to its eight cores and 36MB L2/L3 cache. That number puts it ahead of far more expensive rivals such as the Core i5-14400.

It has a high base clock speed of 3.4GHz and a TDP of 65W, making it a great choice for those looking for smaller systems.

* A spokesperson for Newegg told me that “Looks like we should have enough inventory to have it (the gift card) last through the end of the promo, which would be 7/6/25. There is a chance of it selling out before then, but it should be fine based on current sales trends”.