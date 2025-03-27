Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss

published

Time to upgrade your storage space...

Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Any regular PC user will be aware of how essential storage space can be for work and content creation - and as a gamer, even more so, considering the massive file sizes of triple-A games these days. I'm talking about titles that eat up more than 100GB of your precious storage space, and if you're stuck with a 512GB or 256GB built-in SSD, then that's a massive chunk gone. Today, thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale, that changes.

The SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro SSD is now available on Amazon for just $288.99 (previously $399.99), the SanDisk 2TB Extreme SSD is $136.45 (previously $199.99), and the SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD is even more affordable at $99.75 (previously $129.99).

These are all portable SSDs, catering to those looking to keep important content with them on the go. While the read and write speeds certainly won't match what can be provided by on-motherboard M.2 NVMe SSDs, what you're getting here (especially with the 4TB Extreme Pro model) are fantastic deals with enough storage space to use with a range of compatible devices.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD deals in your region!

Today's best SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD deal

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD
SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD: was $399.99 now $288.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro is the ideal portable SSD anyone could ask for, providing up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds to ensure you can transfer files between drives easily. With 4TB of storage, you can remove any worries of insufficient space. It has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, the same as its counterparts.

View Deal

Today's best SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD deal

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $199.99 now $136.45 at Amazon

While it doesn't provide the same read and write speeds as its Pro counterpart, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme uses 1050MB/s speeds instead at an impressive $135.45 sale price. 2TB of storage is more than enough to store large files or games, taking them with you on the go.

View Deal

Today's best SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $129.99 now $99.75 at Amazon

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is one of the best affordable SSDs you'll find on Amazon during its Spring Sale, at an incredibly low $99.75. While 1TB is arguably still short of what is needed (especially for gamers), it's certainly a great starting point for shoppers on a budget.

View Deal

As one who owns a 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD, I can tell you that even 4TB runs out fast if you're a hardcore gamer. Game install sizes are getting bigger with each PC port, and a prime example is the recent port of Rise of the Ronin, requiring at least 155GB of space, an absurd storage size.

Regardless, any of these SSDs will be enough to ensure that you don't run out of space instantly (unless you're like me with multiple games installed). For gaming, I would recommend the 4TB Extreme Pro, and while you can easily find a much faster M.2 NVMe around the same price, you lose the benefit of portability.

However, if you're not a gamer, I'd suggest the 1TB Extreme option, as this is the most affordable option here. It's enough for content creators who might edit large 4K video files, with read and write speeds fast enough for great work efficiency.

Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

