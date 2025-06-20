Newegg chops up to 33% off Sandisk SSDs - these are my 11 favorite deals

Newegg is running a summer sale with big discounts on a wide selection of SanDisk and Western Digital SSDs.

Whether you're building a new system or just need more space for files, projects, or audio/video there are plenty of solid options here. From high-speed internal drives to portable storage, this is a great time to grab reliable SSDs from two trusted names, without spending a fortune.

For example, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD was $335.99, now $278.99 - a massive 17% off. If you're after internal storage, the 4TB WD_BLACK SN8100 was $549.99, now $499.99, saving you 9%.

If you’re looking for fast performance for creative work, AI tools, or everyday productivity, or just need dependable storage you can take anywhere, this SanDisk and Western Digital SSD sale at Newegg has you covered.

Also check out our round up of the fastest SSDs, fastest external SSDs, and the largest hard drives and SSDs.

Best SanDisk and Western Digital SSD deals on Newegg

Western Digital 2TB WD Blue SN5000 NVMe: was $127.99 now $122.99 at Newegg The Western Digital 2TB WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD offers fast, reliable storage for creative projects, multitasking, and AI workflows. With PCIe Gen 4.0 support and read speeds up to 5,150MB/s, it delivers smooth performance across demanding tasks. This internal SSD features Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 technology, dependable endurance, and a 5-year warranty. It also includes free Acronis software for easy data migration and access to the Western Digital Dashboard app.

Western Digital 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Newegg The 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100 M.2 SSD is built for high-performance content creation. With read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s, it delivers ultra-fast load times and smooth multitasking. Designed with PCIe Gen 4.0 and advanced TLC 3D NAND, it offers both speed and endurance. With up to 2,400TBW and support from the WD_BLACK Dashboard, it's a top-tier upgrade for creators.

Western Digital 500GB WD Blue SN5000: was $53.99 now $44.99 at Newegg The Western Digital 500GB WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD offers fast, efficient storage for everyday use and creative projects. With PCIe Gen 4.0 support and read speeds up to 5,000MB/s, it delivers smooth multitasking and quick file access. This internal SSD includes Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 technology, a 5-year limited warranty, and access to the WD Dashboard and Acronis True Image software for easy setup, monitoring, and data migration.

Western Digital 4TB WD_BLACK SN8100: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Newegg The 4TB WD_BLACK SN8100 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-gen performance for demanding creators. With blazing read speeds up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s, it’s built for speed-intensive workloads. Powered by advanced TLC 3D NAND, it offers up to 2,400TBW endurance and excellent power efficiency. With massive capacity, it easily supports large projects, AI tools, and your full media library.

Western Digital 2TB WD_BLACK SN7100: was $208 now $139.99 at Newegg The 2TB WD_BLACK SN7100 M.2 SSD delivers high-speed performance for creative work and intensive projects. With read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s, it’s built for fast load times and smooth multitasking. Designed for portable devices, it offers improved power efficiency, durable TLC 3D NAND, and up to 1200TBW endurance. The WD_BLACK Dashboard helps keep your drive optimized and running at peak performance.

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD: was $139.98 now $94.95 at Newegg The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD offers fast, reliable storage in a compact, durable design. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 and read speeds up to 520MB/s, it’s great for backing up, editing, and managing photos or videos on the go. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, it includes a USB Type-A cable and SanDisk Secure Access encryption software. Its tough build handles drops up to 2 meters, making it travel-ready and dependable.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO: was $335.99 now $278.99 at Newegg The SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO SSD with USB4 delivers ultra-fast performance, reaching read speeds up to 3800MB/s and write speeds up to 3700MB/s. Designed for serious workflows, it supports Thunderbolt 4 and remains backward compatible with USB 3.2 and 2.0 devices. Its rugged silicone shell and forged aluminum body offer tough protection on the go. Backed by a 5-year limited warranty, it’s a high-speed, high-capacity solution for professionals. In our review, we said it "delivers great performance no matter what you’re throwing at it."

Western Digital 2TB My Passport SSD: $199.99 at Newegg The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is a smart, portable external drive built for speed and durability. Featuring NVMe technology, it delivers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption for data security, and is resistant to drops up to 6.5 feet. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C compatibility, it’s a reliable, cross-platform storage solution for everyday use. In our review, we called it a "compelling choice."

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD: was $120 now $97.45 at Newegg The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD offers fast and reliable storage with read speeds of up to 520MB/s. Compact and easy to carry, it connects via USB-C and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 for quick data transfers. Ideal for everyday use, it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac systems. Whether you’re backing up files or moving media between devices, this external SSD is a simple, portable solution for keeping your data close.

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD (2nd Gen) : was $109.99 now $89.99 at Newegg The SanDisk Portable SSD 1TB (2nd Gen) delivers fast, reliable storage with read speeds up to 800MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C. Compact and durable, it’s built to handle up to two-meter drops, making it ideal for travel or daily use. A tough rubber hook lets you secure it to a bag or belt.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD: was $158.99 now $133.19 at Newegg The SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD delivers blazing NVMe performance with up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. Built with a forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink, it maintains high speeds during heavy use. It’s rugged too, with IP55 water and dust resistance, drop protection, and a carabiner loop. Hardware encryption keeps your files secure, making it a top choice for professionals on the move.