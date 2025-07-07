You won’t find a cheaper 4TB SSD ahead of Prime Day. Newegg sells the KingSpec SSD 4TB SSD for $169.19, a saving of 23%. At just over 4 cents per GB, this is by far the cheapest SSD per capacity on the market right now.

With a transfer speed of 560MB/s, it has plenty of storage space for your games, applications and videos, especially if you buy five of these and run them in RAID-5 mode (as one Newegg customer did).

If that’s not what you want I’ve listed 30 of the top 4TB SSDs deals (internal and external) I could find on sale. 4TB represents the new sweet spot for SSD capacity; they are now cheaper on average, per TB, than their 2TB counterparts (except for one).

I've listed 4TB SATA models for affordability from under $170, 4TB portable SSDs for less than $200 and superfast Gen5 SSD from under $330.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Format Gen 1 Price/TB Read Speed (GB/s) Write Speed (GB/s) KingSpec Internal SATA $169.49 42.37 0.55 0.55 TeamGroup QX Internal SATA $182.99 45.75 0.55 0.55 Crucial X9 External USB 3.2 Gen2 $184.99 46.25 1.05 1.05 KingSpec XG7000 Internal Gen4 $197.99 49.50 7.4 6.6 Crucial X9 Pro External USB 3.2 Gen2 $198.99 49.75 1.05 1.05 Teamgroup T-Force G50 (use code FTTEU86) Internal Gen4 $199.99 50.00 5 4.5 Silicon Power UD90 Internal Gen4 $209.99 52.50 5 4.5 Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite Internal Gen4 $209.99 52.50 7.4 6 Teamgroup MP44Q (use code JSET3Z283) Internal Gen4 $209.99 52.50 7.4 6 Crucial P3 Plus Internal Gen4 $216.19 54.05 4.8 4.1 Silicon Power US75 Internal Gen4 $219.99 55.00 7 6.5 Crucial X10 Pro External USB 3.2 Gen2x2 $219.99 55.00 2.1 2.1 Samsung 990 EVO Plus Internal Gen4 $234.99 58.75 7.25 6.3 Samsung 990 Pro Internal Gen4 $299.99 75.00 7.45 6.9 Teamgroup T-Force GC Pro Internal Gen5 $324.18 81.05 12.5 11 XPG Blade Internal Gen5 $334.99 83.75 14 13 Crucial T705 Gen5 Internal Gen5 $369.95 92.49 14.5 12.7 Crucial T700 Gen5 Internal Gen5 $377.65 94.41 11.7 9.5 Samsung 9100 Pro Internal Gen5 $449.99 112.50 14.8 13.4 WD_Black SN8100 (discount applied at checkout) Internal Gen5 $478.99 119.75 14.9 11

While I would not recommend using the KingSpec 4TB SSD to fill up a NAS (as it is only rated at 1.92PB written), it would be a perfect solution for external storage (e.g. as a portable SSD) when paired with the right enclosure.

In other words, buy a 4TB because it makes more sense especially as large capacities usually have higher endurance. They can support more “writes” over their lifetime before starting to fail or becoming more reliable.