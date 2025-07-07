Grab a 4TB SSD for 4 cents per gigabyte ahead of Prime Day with external SSDs for under 5 cents per GB
I have never seen a hard disk drive at such a low price
You won’t find a cheaper 4TB SSD ahead of Prime Day. Newegg sells the KingSpec SSD 4TB SSD for $169.19, a saving of 23%. At just over 4 cents per GB, this is by far the cheapest SSD per capacity on the market right now.
With a transfer speed of 560MB/s, it has plenty of storage space for your games, applications and videos, especially if you buy five of these and run them in RAID-5 mode (as one Newegg customer did).
If that’s not what you want I’ve listed 30 of the top 4TB SSDs deals (internal and external) I could find on sale. 4TB represents the new sweet spot for SSD capacity; they are now cheaper on average, per TB, than their 2TB counterparts (except for one).
I've listed 4TB SATA models for affordability from under $170, 4TB portable SSDs for less than $200 and superfast Gen5 SSD from under $330.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Format
Gen
1
Price/TB
Read Speed (GB/s)
Write Speed (GB/s)
KingSpec
Internal
SATA
42.37
0.55
0.55
TeamGroup QX
Internal
SATA
45.75
0.55
0.55
Crucial X9
External
USB 3.2 Gen2
46.25
1.05
1.05
KingSpec XG7000
Internal
Gen4
49.50
7.4
6.6
Crucial X9 Pro
External
USB 3.2 Gen2
49.75
1.05
1.05
Teamgroup T-Force G50 (use code FTTEU86)
Internal
Gen4
50.00
5
4.5
Silicon Power UD90
Internal
Gen4
52.50
5
4.5
Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite
Internal
Gen4
52.50
7.4
6
Teamgroup MP44Q (use code JSET3Z283)
Internal
Gen4
52.50
7.4
6
Crucial P3 Plus
Internal
Gen4
54.05
4.8
4.1
Silicon Power US75
Internal
Gen4
55.00
7
6.5
Crucial X10 Pro
External
USB 3.2 Gen2x2
55.00
2.1
2.1
Samsung 990 EVO Plus
Internal
Gen4
58.75
7.25
6.3
Samsung 990 Pro
Internal
Gen4
75.00
7.45
6.9
Teamgroup T-Force GC Pro
Internal
Gen5
81.05
12.5
11
XPG Blade
Internal
Gen5
83.75
14
13
Crucial T705 Gen5
Internal
Gen5
92.49
14.5
12.7
Crucial T700 Gen5
Internal
Gen5
94.41
11.7
9.5
Samsung 9100 Pro
Internal
Gen5
112.50
14.8
13.4
WD_Black SN8100 (discount applied at checkout)
Internal
Gen5
119.75
14.9
11
While I would not recommend using the KingSpec 4TB SSD to fill up a NAS (as it is only rated at 1.92PB written), it would be a perfect solution for external storage (e.g. as a portable SSD) when paired with the right enclosure.
In other words, buy a 4TB because it makes more sense especially as large capacities usually have higher endurance. They can support more “writes” over their lifetime before starting to fail or becoming more reliable.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
