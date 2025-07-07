Grab a 4TB SSD for 4 cents per gigabyte ahead of Prime Day with external SSDs for under 5 cents per GB

I have never seen a hard disk drive at such a low price

You won’t find a cheaper 4TB SSD ahead of Prime Day. Newegg sells the KingSpec SSD 4TB SSD for $169.19, a saving of 23%. At just over 4 cents per GB, this is by far the cheapest SSD per capacity on the market right now.

With a transfer speed of 560MB/s, it has plenty of storage space for your games, applications and videos, especially if you buy five of these and run them in RAID-5 mode (as one Newegg customer did).

If that’s not what you want I’ve listed 30 of the top 4TB SSDs deals (internal and external) I could find on sale. 4TB represents the new sweet spot for SSD capacity; they are now cheaper on average, per TB, than their 2TB counterparts (except for one).

I've listed 4TB SATA models for affordability from under $170, 4TB portable SSDs for less than $200 and superfast Gen5 SSD from under $330.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

Format

Gen

1

Price/TB

Read Speed (GB/s)

Write Speed (GB/s)

KingSpec

Internal

SATA

$169.49

42.37

0.55

0.55

TeamGroup QX

Internal

SATA

$182.99

45.75

0.55

0.55

Crucial X9

External

USB 3.2 Gen2

$184.99

46.25

1.05

1.05

KingSpec XG7000

Internal

Gen4

$197.99

49.50

7.4

6.6

Crucial X9 Pro

External

USB 3.2 Gen2

$198.99

49.75

1.05

1.05

Teamgroup T-Force G50 (use code FTTEU86)

Internal

Gen4

$199.99

50.00

5

4.5

Silicon Power UD90

Internal

Gen4

$209.99

52.50

5

4.5

Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite

Internal

Gen4

$209.99

52.50

7.4

6

Teamgroup MP44Q (use code JSET3Z283)

Internal

Gen4

$209.99

52.50

7.4

6

Crucial P3 Plus

Internal

Gen4

$216.19

54.05

4.8

4.1

Silicon Power US75

Internal

Gen4

$219.99

55.00

7

6.5

Crucial X10 Pro

External

USB 3.2 Gen2x2

$219.99

55.00

2.1

2.1

Samsung 990 EVO Plus

Internal

Gen4

$234.99

58.75

7.25

6.3

Samsung 990 Pro

Internal

Gen4

$299.99

75.00

7.45

6.9

Teamgroup T-Force GC Pro

Internal

Gen5

$324.18

81.05

12.5

11

XPG Blade

Internal

Gen5

$334.99

83.75

14

13

Crucial T705 Gen5

Internal

Gen5

$369.95

92.49

14.5

12.7

Crucial T700 Gen5

Internal

Gen5

$377.65

94.41

11.7

9.5

Samsung 9100 Pro

Internal

Gen5

$449.99

112.50

14.8

13.4

WD_Black SN8100 (discount applied at checkout)

Internal

Gen5

$478.99

119.75

14.9

11

While I would not recommend using the KingSpec 4TB SSD to fill up a NAS (as it is only rated at 1.92PB written), it would be a perfect solution for external storage (e.g. as a portable SSD) when paired with the right enclosure.

In other words, buy a 4TB because it makes more sense especially as large capacities usually have higher endurance. They can support more “writes” over their lifetime before starting to fail or becoming more reliable.

