How AI agents, synthetic data, and executive literacy build resilient organizations

In 2025, organizations operate amid escalating geopolitical tensions, data sovereignty restrictions, and stricter artificial intelligence (AI) regulations like the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act. These challenges disrupt supply chains and limit access to real-world data, while AI advances rapidly, offering powerful opportunities but also increasing operational risks for those unprepared.

Traditional decision-making, reliant on static reports and siloed data, can’t keep pace with today’s speed and complexity. Organizations must build resilience through systems that anticipate disruptions, make autonomous decisions, and adapt continuously.

This resilience is grounded in three interconnected trends: synthetic data, AI agents, and executive AI literacy. Synthetic data addresses data scarcity and privacy constraints by providing safe, diverse datasets essential for AI training and testing. AI agents leverage this data to automate and augment decisions in real time, from logistics to cybersecurity.

Executive AI literacy equips business and IT leaders with the strategic insight to use, govern and manage AI responsibly, ensure regulatory compliance, and align AI initiatives with business goals.

Together, these trends create organizations that don’t just improve decision-making; they become adaptive, proactive, and capable of thriving amid uncertainty. Here’s how they interweave to meet the demands of 2025.

Carlie Idoine Social Links Navigation VP Analyst at Gartner.

AI agents: The engine of adaptive action

In a world where disruptions, such as supply chain bottlenecks or cyberattacks, strike without warning, AI agents are transforming how organizations respond. These software systems analyze vast datasets, recommend actions, and execute tasks autonomously within defined parameters. In logistics, AI agents can instantly reroute shipments based on geopolitical events, minimizing delays. In cybersecurity, they detect and neutralize threats by analyzing global network patterns, reducing response times from hours to seconds.

This capability is critical today because the speed and complexity of 2025’s challenges demand automation beyond human capacity. For example, a retailer facing sudden trade restrictions can deploy AI agents to optimize inventory across regions, balancing cost and availability in real time. However, AI agents are only as effective as the data they receive and the rules guiding them. Without robust inputs and proper oversight, they risk amplifying errors or acting on incomplete information. This highlights the essential roles of synthetic data and executive AI literacy.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Synthetic data: The fuel for smarter, safer AI

AI agents rely on high-quality, diverse data to function effectively, but real-world data is often messy, restricted by privacy laws, or limited by geopolitical data sovereignty demands. Synthetic data, artificially generated to mimic real-world patterns, provides scalable, privacy-compliant datasets that overcome these challenges. In healthcare, synthetic patient data trains diagnostic AI models without compromising privacy. In finance, it enables stress-testing of fraud detection systems without exposing sensitive transactions, fostering innovation within tightly regulated sectors.

The urgency of synthetic data in 2025 arises from escalating regulations like GDPR and the Cyber Resilience Act, which require strict compliance without hindering progress. However, risks remain. Poorly managed synthetic data can produce inaccurate models or lead to compliance failures. Effective metadata management—tracking data lineage, assumptions, and usage—is essential to maintaining reliability. This is where executive AI literacy plays a crucial role, ensuring leaders understand how to manage, govern and use synthetic data responsibly to unlock its potential while mitigating risks.

Executive AI literacy: The strategic compass

As AI agents and synthetic data reshape operations, leaders must evolve from passive adopters to active strategists. Executive AI literacy, a deep understanding of AI’s opportunities, risks, and trade-offs, enables decision-makers to align AI initiatives to support and build long-term organizational resilience. Leaders fluent in AI can critically assess whether supply chain recommendations from AI agents account for geopolitical volatility or whether synthetic data practices comply with regional regulations. This ensures innovation is both effective and secure.

In 2025, experiential upskilling programs are gaining momentum, allowing executives to engage directly with AI through use-case-specific prototypes. A manufacturing leader, for instance, might test an AI agent for predictive maintenance, gaining hands-on insight into its strengths and limitations. This grounded approach transforms AI from a conceptual tool into a tangible business asset, sharpening leaders’ ability to prioritize investments and manage emerging risks.

A unified vision: Building resilience for 2025 and beyond

The convergence of AI agents, synthetic data, and executive AI literacy is more than a technical shift. It’s a blueprint for resilience. AI agents act as the operational core, turning data into action with speed and precision. Synthetic data fuels this core, enabling innovation while navigating regulatory and privacy constraints. Executive literacy ensures these tools are wielded strategically, aligning them with organizational goals and fostering trust.

This matters now because 2025’s challenges—geopolitical instability, regulatory complexity, and technological disruption—demand systems that can anticipate and adapt. A retailer using AI agents to reroute supply chains, powered by synthetic data to simulate market shifts, and guided by AI-literate executives doesn’t just survive disruptions; it gains a competitive edge. These trends create organizations that are increasingly proactive, turning volatility into opportunity.

The path forward

Business and IT leaders must act now to build this resilience. Deploy AI agents to automate and augment critical processes, ensuring robust governance. Invest in synthetic data to unlock AI’s potential, prioritizing metadata to manage risks. Commit to executive AI literacy through hands-on programs that align AI with your organization's unique challenges.

We've featured the best productivity tool.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro