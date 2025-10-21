Beyond bandwidth: rewiring the internet for agentic AI

The Internet is approaching a fundamental shift that will reshape how we approach connectivity and network design.

At the center of this transformation is the rise of agentic AI: autonomous systems that act, decide, and transact online—not as proxies for human clicks, but as independent digital actors orchestrating resources and services at machine speed.

Mike Hicks Social Links Navigation Principal Solutions Analyst at Cisco ThousandEyes.

Agentic AI is changing the foundational requirements of networked ecosystems. Traditional network benchmarks focused on bandwidth and latency are becoming insufficient.

Instead, networks must deliver real-time adaptability, contextual intelligence, and enhanced resilience to support unpredictable, machine-driven activity patterns.

The primary network user is no longer a person opening browser tabs; today's infrastructure must handle autonomous agents executing hundreds of API calls and complex, interdependent workflows within seconds.

For providers, this marks a significant shift in performance expectations, requiring new approaches to visibility, orchestration, and service delivery optimization.

Redefining network performance

Human-driven Internet usage follows predictable patterns, with users manually navigating websites, opening applications, and generating relatively sparse, sequential requests.

Agentic AI operates differently, initiating rapid bursts of API calls, aggregating data from multiple sources simultaneously, and executing multi-step processes with minimal oversight.

For example, a single AI agent booking travel might query flight APIs, hotel databases, weather services, and payment processors—all at the same time and within milliseconds.

This shift moves networks from optimizing for dozens of user connections to supporting automated webs of orchestrated requests spanning multiple services and data centers.

The volume and complexity of these interactions can scale unpredictably as agents trigger additional automated processes.

This new reality requires adaptive monitoring capabilities that extend beyond traditional performance metrics to include security validation and data integrity checks.

As agents make autonomous decisions and transactions across third-party systems, networks must ensure trusted handoffs between domains and providers, maintaining accuracy and security regardless of the complexity or scale of the automated workflows.

Infrastructure changes in two directions

These evolving requirements are simultaneously driving infrastructure changes in two directions.

Hyperscale cloud providers are expanding their reach to provide backbone services for AI-driven applications while at the same time, agentic AI's demands for specialized computing resources, regulatory compliance, and substantial power consumption are fueling growth in dedicated AI data centers and specialized infrastructure providers.

This infrastructure evolution is creating a mesh-like, distributed architecture where data and computation flow across public clouds, private facilities, edge nodes, and IoT endpoints.

One example of this trend is the growing number of specialized GPU cloud providers—sometimes called neoclouds—that offer bare-metal GPU-as-a-service optimized for AI workloads.

These providers often target specific requirements that traditional cloud services may not address as efficiently, such as particular hardware configurations, pricing models, or regulatory compliance needs.

Organizations can no longer rely on monitoring a few primary dependencies; they need comprehensive visibility into constantly shifting landscapes of service relationships and data flows.

From passive transport to context-aware orchestration

This infrastructure transformation requires networks to evolve beyond simply moving data faster. Networks must become active participants in service delivery, implementing policies that understand application context and business requirements rather than functioning as passive transport layers.

In an agentic system, a single missed packet or degraded connection can trigger cascading failures across automated workflows, disrupting business outcomes in ways that may not be immediately visible to human operators.

For instance, if an AI agent managing supply chain logistics loses connectivity to a critical pricing API, it might make suboptimal purchasing decisions that compound over time.

Networks supporting agentic AI will need to implement context-aware connectivity: enforcing quality of service based on application criticality, securing data flows across domain boundaries, and providing real-time visibility into agent workflows and service interactions.

The measure of network success may shift toward whether agents complete their tasks securely and efficiently according to business logic, rather than simply whether data moves quickly.

Every component in these service chains must be visible and governable, even as the composition of those chains evolves continuously based on agent decisions and external conditions.

Rewiring networks for trust and intelligence

Agentic AI is reshaping Internet infrastructure requirements in fundamental ways. The next generation of digital networks will be distinguished not by raw capacity or speed alone, but by their ability to provide adaptive intelligence and deliver trust and visibility across a distributed, evolving service landscape.

As networks transition from passive infrastructure to active orchestrators of digital value, providers who can deliver dynamic, resilient, and intelligent service delivery will be positioned to support the emerging agentic economy.

Success will depend on building systems that can understand, adapt to, and govern the complex, automated interactions that will increasingly define how value flows across the Internet.

The transformation is already underway. The question now is which approaches to network design and service delivery will prove most effective in supporting this new paradigm.

