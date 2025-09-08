Beyond automation: The future of intelligent work with agentic AI

For the past decade or so, AI has been a pivotal technology for enterprises, and a tireless worker in the background. By automating repetitive tasks, streamlining workflows, and unlocking productivity at an unprecedented scale, AI has effectively become the prime enabler of the contemporary enterprise assembly line.

Yet, while traditional enterprise AI has delivered significant efficiencies, its role has largely been that of a reactive tool—adapting within specific parameters, making predictions based on historical data, and executing pre-set instructions.

But in 2025, a shift is underway. With the increasing adoption of agentic AI, the technology is growing out of a purely support role and is beginning to spend more time at the forefront of operations.

Arvind Rao Social Links Navigation Chief Technology Officer, Edge Platforms at EdgeVerve.

Today, agentic AI can understand context, reason through ambiguity, suggest optimizations, and make decisions with far greater nuance—marking a shift from automation to agency.

Instead of waiting for explicit human input, agentic AI systems can assess situations, make context-aware decisions, and take action autonomously—within defined guardrails. This evolution is taking AI’s role from a purely reactive tool to a more proactive, decision-enabled executor.

As AI becomes more context-sensitive and capable of independent action, it starts to function less like a background utility and more like an active digital collaborator. Today the question is no longer about what AI can automate, but rather, what outcomes AI can achieve.

Businesses that embrace agentic AI can respond to market shifts instantly, outperforming competitors that still rely on static workflows and traditional AI applications. Let’s take a look at just how agentic AI is driving competitive differentiation across different industries.

The new architect of enterprise intelligence

Most industries that require complex decision-making—like CPG, hospitality, insurance, airlines, investment banking, and more—can reap the benefits of agentic AI deployment.

In healthcare, for instance, agentic AI can adjust patient care plans based on diagnostic feedback in real-time, all with optimum human oversight while staying well within the guardrails of regulatory compliance.

In retail, the same tools can dynamically match prices to demand, all while curating shopping experiences that are tailored to individual consumers. In insurance, AI agents can automatically review claims documents, cross-check and verify key data points, and quickly flag suspicious and fraudulent applications.

This autonomy allows enterprises to scale AI across multiple business units without increasing operational complexity. The result? AI-driven decision-making that is fast, adaptive, and deeply integrated into enterprise ecosystems.

Dynamic supply chains:

Static models, scheduled planning, reactive decision-making all become things of the past when agentic AI steps into the picture. By embedding real-time intelligence into supply networks, AI agents can autonomously monitor inventory levels, shipment statuses, and demand fluctuations, and use that data to dynamically reroute logistics based on existing or predicted disruptions.

Assume a scenario where the demand for a given product soars, and manufacturers see a corresponding raw material shortage. In this context, supply chains powered by agentic AI can quickly reallocate resources, initiate new contracts with alternate materials suppliers, and reroute shipments that the regions with highest demand are given priority. And they do this entirely in the background without human workers having to intervene.

Intelligent customer engagement:

While AI isn’t new to customer-facing operations, agentic AI in particular, can dramatically elevate engagement by introducing true conversational intelligence. That translates into more seamless, contextually-relevant, and hyper-personalized interactions—a far cry from the scripted responses that most traditional AI chatbots have to offer.

Imagine asking a chatbot for assistance with a complex financial transfer, and instead of generic guidance, you receive nuanced, human-like responses that help with exactly what you’re looking for.

In 2024, when a global financial solution provider launched an agentic AI customer service assistant they reported that the tool managed a workload equivalent to 700 full-time customer service workers, while seeing a 25% drop in repeat customer inquiries and a 400% reduction in resolution time.

The reason agentic AI is able to drive these outcomes lies in the technologies that underpin it. Large language models, sentiment analysis, and customer records analysis all help AI agents to map user intent, predict their needs, and over time, refine their understanding of what response will drive the most satisfaction.

Proactive risk & compliance management:

Human auditors have long been the mainstay of risk management and compliance, often running labor - intensive, manual processes and reviews to make sure protocols are being followed.

Instead of simply assisting human auditors, agentic AI is capable of autonomously running entire workloads—that means that AI agents work to continuously monitor transactions and hunt down and flag anomalies in real-time.

A great example is in anti-money laundering operations, where AI agents can take proactive action (such as freezing accounts or re-authenticating transactions), before alerting their human counterparts.

Not only does this make it harder for fraud rings to operate, but it helps streamline the pace of business operations while establishing a more resilient, and reliable compliance framework.

Crucially, while AI agents can act independently within set parameters, final accountability remains with human overseers—who review escalations, audit decisions, and ensure actions remain aligned with policy, regulation and compliance mandates.

This balance of autonomy and oversight ensures both speed and trust, especially within sensitive data environments.

Workforce augmentation:

Corporate law firms often have vast teams of paralegals and auditors to review contracts, conduct legal research, and handle hundreds of minor tasks. In fact, reports indicate that 75% of service employees spend over an hour a day on repetitive administrative tasks. However, what if legal professionals could focus solely on strategic negotiations and the finer details of complex litigation rather than being bogged down with administrative workloads? That is the promise that agentic AI brings to the table.

Their capability to automate and improve intricate processes isn’t replacing human workers but rather helping us do our jobs much more effectively. Everyone from investment professionals and doctors to lawyers and engineers, could potentially benefit from a set of digital colleagues that help them make informed decisions faster, while eliminating the drudgery of administrative functions.

The agentic AI-driven enterprise: what comes next?

Enterprise evolution is now being defined by how rapidly leaders can strategically integrate agentic AI—not as a simple automation tool, but as the main driver of competitive advantage.

To achieve this AI must be elevated to a boardroom-level strategy, embedded into decision-making frameworks, operational models, and long-term growth initiatives. The transition from running linear workflows to orchestrating intelligent agents that continuously optimize complex business functions is already underway.

According to Deloitte, in 2025, 25% of enterprises that use GenAI will deploy agentic AI pilots. By 2027, they predict that number will rise to 50%.

And this shift will redefine enterprise workforce structures, creating demand for new skill sets that blend human ingenuity with AI-driven execution.

What should be the key tech agenda for 2025? Greater investment in self-learning systems, autonomous workflows, and agentic AI-powered workflows, ensuring that business operations remain agile, data-driven, and prepared for an era where adaptability offers the sharpest edge.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro