Google Earth AI wants to help us spot weather disasters and climate issues before they happen

Google Earth AI gets a number of Gemini-powered upgrades

Users can now ask Google Earth AI questions to find out data fast

Access to Google Earth AI has also been expanded to help solve issues

Google has revealed a host of updates to Google Earth AI as it looks to help organizations, cities, and nonprofits alike react and respond to issues quicker and more effectively than ever before.

This includes new geospatial reasoning tools, which can now connect different Earth AI models to answer complex questions, and other Gemini-powered AI tools to answer climate questions quickly.

For example, the feature could bring together data on weather forecasts, population maps, and satellite imagery to spot potential dangers connected to where a storm will make landfall, and issues connected to subsequent flooding.

(Image credit: Google)

"Earth AI is built on decades modeling the world, combined with state of the art predictive models and Gemini’s advanced reasoning, letting enterprises, cities and nonprofits achieve deeper understanding in minutes — efforts that previously required complex analytics and years of research," noted Chris Phillips, VP & GM, Geo, and Yossi Matias, VP & GM, Google Research in a blog post announcing the news.

Initially launched in July 2025, Google Earth AI has already proved incredibly helpful, providing crisis alerts with information from local authorities to 15 million people following the 2025 California wildfires, helping them find shelter.

(Image credit: Google)

The new upgrades will also include boosted Gemini AI capabilities, allowing analysts and other users to quickly find out information by asking questions of the model.

This could allow a water company to identify where a river has recently dried up, meaning local communities can be notified of the risk of dust storms, or spot where harmful algae is blooming in order to monitor drinking water supply, giving authorities time to issue warnings or shut down water utilities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interested organizations can sign up now to become "Trusted Testers" on Google Cloud, giving them direct access to the new Earth AI Imagery, Population, and Environment models and their related tools.

Businesses can also use their own data alongside Google's own models and datasets, allowing them to tackle specific challenges such as environmental monitoring and disaster response.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.