The enterprise AI paradox: why smarter models alone aren’t the answer

In boardrooms and investor meetings, artificial intelligence is now table stakes. AI tools are everywhere. Analysts are forecasting trillions in potential value. McKinsey estimates that generative AI alone could boost the global economy by up to $4.4 trillion a year.

And yet, in the enterprise? Something’s not clicking.

Despite the hype, most AI projects are still stuck in the sandbox; demo-ready, not decision-ready. The issue isn’t model performance. It’s operationalization. Call it the Enterprise AI Paradox: the more advanced the model, the harder it is to deploy, trust, and govern inside real-world business systems.

Stuart Abbott Social Links Navigation Managing Director, UK and Ireland, VAST Data.

The heart of the paradox

At the heart of this paradox, McKinsey argues, lies a misalignment between how AI has been adopted and how it generates value.

Horizontal use cases, notably tools like Microsoft’s Copilot or Google's Workspace AI, proliferate rapidly because they're easy to plug in and intuitive to use. They provide general assistance, they summarize emails, draft notes, simplify meetings, and so on.

Yet these horizontal applications scatter their value thinly, spreading incremental productivity improvements so broadly that the total impact fades into insignificance.

As the McKinsey report puts it, these applications deliver "diffuse, hard-to-measure gains.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In sharp contrast, vertical applications (those baked into core business functions) carry the promise of significant value but struggle profoundly to scale. Less than 10 percent of these targeted deployments ever graduate beyond pilot phases, trapped behind technological complexity, organizational inertia, and a lack of mature solutions. LLMs are extraordinary. But they’re not enough.

It’s like trying to run a Formula 1 car on a farm track

The real enterprise challenge isn’t building a big, clever model. It’s orchestrating intelligence, across systems, teams, and decisions.

The world’s most innovative companies don’t want a single mega-model spitting out answers from a black box. They want a system that’s intelligent across the board: data flowing from hundreds of sources, automated agents taking action, results being validated, and everything feeding back into an improved loop.

That’s not one model. That’s many. Talking to each other. Acting with autonomy. And constantly learning from a dynamic environment.

This is the future of enterprise AI, and it’s what’s known as agentic.

What is agentic AI, and why does it matter?

Agentic AI systems are different from monolithic LLMs in one key way: they think and act like a team. Each agent is a specialist, trained on a narrow domain, given a clear role, and capable of working with other agents to complete complex tasks.

One might handle user intent. Another interfaces with an internal database. A third enforces compliance. They can run asynchronously, reason over real-time data, and retrain independently.

Think of it like microservices, but for cognition. Unlike traditional generative AI, which remains largely reactive (waiting passively for human prompting) agents introduce something entirely different. "AI agents mark a major evolution in enterprise AI - extending gen AI from reactive content generation to autonomous, goal-driven execution,” McKinsey researchers explain.

This isn’t some speculative vision from a Stanford whitepaper. It’s already happening, in advanced enterprise labs, in the open-source community, and in early production systems that treat AI not as a product, but as a process.

It’s AI moving from intelligence-as-an-output to intelligence-as-infrastructure.

Why most enterprises aren’t ready (yet)

If agentic systems are the answer, why aren’t more enterprises deploying them?

Because most AI infrastructure still assumes a batch world. Systems were designed for analytics, not autonomy. They rely on periodic data snapshots, siloed memory, and brittle pipelines. They weren’t built for real-time decision-making, let alone a swarm of AI agents operating simultaneously across business functions.

To make agentic AI work, enterprises need three things:

Live data access – Agents must act on the most current information available

Shared memory – So knowledge compounds, and agents learn from one another

Auditability and trust – Especially in regulated environments where AI decisions must be traced, explained, and governed

This isn’t just a technology problem, it’s actually an architectural one. And solving it will define the next wave of AI leaders.

From sandbox to system

Enterprise AI isn’t about making better predictions. It’s about delivering better outcomes.

To do that, companies must move beyond models and start thinking in systems. Not static models behind APIs, but living, dynamic intelligence networks: contextual, composable, and accountable.

The Agentic Mesh, as McKinsey calls it, is coming. And it won’t just power next-gen applications. It will reshape how decisions are made, who makes them, and what enterprise infrastructure looks like beneath the surface.

It isn’t simply a set of new tools bolted onto existing systems. Instead, it represents a shift in how organizations conceive, deploy, and manage their AI capabilities.

To really make this work, McKinsey says it’s time to wrap up all those scattered AI experiments and get serious about what matters most. That means clear priorities, solid guardrails, and picking high-impact "lighthouse" projects that show how it's done.

The agentic mesh isn't just a fancy architecture - it’s a call for leaders to rethink how the whole enterprise runs. Because real enterprise transformation won’t come from scaling a smarter model. It will come from orchestrating a smarter system.

We list the best AI chatbot for business .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro