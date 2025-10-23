AWS reveals new cloud incident reporting tool, with almost zero sense of irony

AWS is adding a new “comprehensive post-incident analysis” reporting tool

It will identify patterns and give users actionable insights to fix them

More automation comes to CloudWatch to improve performance

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has enhanced its CloudWatch feature with new interactive incident report generation, which means customers can now generate “comprehensive post-incident analysis reports in minutes.”

Amazon explained the tool automatically collects telemetry data, user inputs and actions taken, to take the stress out of report generation.

Executive summaries, timelines, impact assessments and actionable recommendations will be included in the new CloudWatch reports.

AWS report generation arrives in a timely fashion

Although the company obviously didn’t make any mention of it, the timing of the new feature is somewhat ironic, arriving shortly after AWS suffered a major outage affecting millions of users across both Amazon systems (like Ring) and third-party platforms (like Spotify and Slack).

“These reports help you better identify patterns, implement preventive measures, and continuously improve your operational posture through structured post incident analysis,” the company wrote in a post.

CloudWatch’s new report generation feature will be available in: US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Spain), and Europe (Stockholm).

Amazon has been criticized for not communications effectively with customers during recent outages and being slow to inform customers, while rivals like Datadog have jumped on this to offer faster incident detection.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The industry is also seeing a shift to include more automated forensics and reporting to improve observability.

AWS also recently added support for RDS for SQL Server in CloudWatch Database Insights, using machine learning to automatically detect performance bottlenecks and provide actionable advice, all in a bid to improve usability and performance across the board.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.