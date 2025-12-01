AWS thinks it has the answer to your multi-cloud interoperability issues

AWS and Google Cloud announces closer ties

New multicloud interoperability tool looks to lessen headaches across the board

AWS says more cloud partnerships set to come soon

As many big businesses will confirm, having multiple cloud systems on board can often be a major headache, particularly when it comes to interoperability.

AWS is looking to solve these issues with a new service it claims can remove many of the roadblocks in traditional multicloud networking.

Revealed at its AWS re:Invent 2025 event, the new AWS Interconnect - multicloud will look to allow better integration between AWS and other service providers - beginning with Google Cloud.

AWS and Google Cloud partnership

The two cloud giants have revealed a new open specification for network interoperability using both AWS Interconnect - multicloud and Google Cloud’s own tool Cross-Cloud Interconnect.

The companies say this step will allow customers to establish private, high-bandwidth connectivity between the two providers much faster and easier than before - as previously, customers connecting different cloud workloads had to either use public connectivity with no bandwidth guarantees, or build complex private connectivity systems.

AWS Interconnect - multicloud looks to offer a fully managed, cloud-to-cloud experience using pre-built capacity pools to allow organizations to create connections and adjust their bandwidth as needed.

Service providers are able to fully manage the infrastructure, with built-in resiliency and streamlined support giving customers the ability to remove the overhead of managing physical devices or virtual routing objects from their multicloud networks.

“This collaboration between AWS and Google Cloud represents a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity," noted Robert Kennedy, VP of Network Services, AWS.

"By defining and publishing a standard that removes the complexity of any physical components for customers, with high availability and security fused into that standard, customers no longer need to worry about any heavy lifting to create their desired connectivity. When they need multicloud connectivity, it's ready to activate in minutes with a simple point and click.”

