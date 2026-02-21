Google’s subsea cables create resilient networks linking India, America, and the Southern Hemisphere

AI infrastructure expansion depends on high-capacity fiber-optic networks spanning multiple continents

Visakhapatnam becomes a key international gateway for global data traffic flows

Google is expanding its private subsea cable footprint with a new initiative linking the United States and India through multiple Southern Hemisphere routes.

The plan, dubbed America-India Connect, adds new fiber paths between Mumbai and Western Australia, and between Visakhapatnam on India’s east coast and key international hubs.

When combined with existing systems such as Blue, Raman, Sol, Equiano, and others, these routes extend data corridors across the Pacific, Africa, and the Red Sea.

“We’re announcing America-India Connect, a collaborative infrastructure initiative… (it) will establish a new international subsea gateway… three new subsea paths… and four strategic fiber-optic routes that bolster network resilience and capacity between the United States, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere,” Google said in a blog post.

A new international subsea gateway in Visakhapatnam is expected to diversify traffic away from traditional entry points like Mumbai and Chennai.

Additional links to Singapore, South Africa, and Australia are designed to increase redundancy and capacity.

Together, these routes connect the American West Coast through Australia to India, while also strengthening a pathway from the American East Coast through Africa.

Google is already one of the largest private investors in subsea fiber networks, typically financing and designing projects that stretch thousands of kilometers under the sea.

These cables carry high-capacity global data traffic and form the backbone of cloud computing, digital services, and cross-border business operations.

The initiative is anchored by a broader five-year, $15 billion investment in AI-related infrastructure in India, which includes a planned AI hub in Visakhapatnam with large-scale computing capacity and integration with the new subsea gateway.

Company executives argue stronger infrastructure is necessary to ensure reliable and affordable connectivity as AI systems expand.

Greater bandwidth and network resilience are often linked to improved productivity and long-term economic growth, and with deeper access to digital services, businesses and public institutions can deploy AI tools more widely across sectors.

The stated aim is to reduce the risk of an AI divide, where only certain regions or industries benefit from advanced computing resources.

Google has also committed funding through its philanthropic arm to support public services and research using AI.

Executives describe India as a full-stack AI opportunity, referencing its role as a user base, development hub, and regulatory participant in shaping future standards.

These subsea investments follow established maritime trade routes — now converted into digital highways between economies.

Whether this network truly completes the remaining gaps in global connectivity will depend on execution, regulatory stability, and sustained demand.

However, the scale of capital involved suggests confidence, and Google seems willing to invest additional funds.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said at a press briefing, “AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes… It’s an extraordinary moment; we are investing to meet the moment… (it’s) one of the most powerful tools to solve problems and improve lives at planetary scale.”

