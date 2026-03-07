Sun, surf and seamless signal- stay connected in Bali with Jetpac eSIM, now at a discount

For anyone heading to Bali, waiting until arrival to find reliable mobile data is not a good idea. The importance of being able to book transport, check reservations, stay in touch with people back home, and the like from the first minute can’t be overstated.

To this end, Jetpac’s Indonesia eSIM service helps you take care of that part ahead of time, so your phone is ready the moment you arrive.

Simply purchase and install your eSIM before you leave home. Once you land and turn on data roaming, it will connect you automatically to supported local networks. And right now, the eSIM is offering an exclusive discount code for TechRadar readers.

Connect in Bali for less with Jetpac’s Indonesia eSIM Installing Jetpac’s Indonesia eSIM takes just a few minutes. After buying a data plan for Bali or the wider Indonesia region, you’ll get a QR code to install the eSIM on a supported iOS or Android device. The eSIM stays dormant until you arrive and enable data roaming, at which point it activates and connects you to a local network without further setup. Use code TECHRADAR15 to get 15% off your next purchase.

Why we recommend Jetpac for your travel in Bali

Jetpac operates in over 200 destinations around the world and has a reputation for being easy to install and reliable once you’ve arrived. In our review, we commended the platform for its simple setup and practical design, focusing on traveler needs.

Jetpac’s plans don’t cover traditional voice calls and standard SMS. Most travelers use messaging and calling apps like Messenger or FaceTime over data.

A cool little extra is that if you use up your data allowance, you can still access basic apps like WhatsApp chat and Google Maps to get around while you arrange a data top-up.

The eSIM also supports hotspot sharing, so you can connect a laptop or another device if you need to. Some passes include perks such as SmartDelay airport lounge access if your registered flight is delayed, making your trouble just a tad easier.

Indonesia’s mobile infrastructure generally provides solid speeds, particularly in tourist hubs like Bali. Because Jetpac connects you automatically to supported local networks, you don’t need to manage carriers or change settings when you arrive.