Virgin Media O2 switches on Starlink-powered smartphone satellite service

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has switched on the UK's first satellite-to-mobile service in its bid to help boost phone coverage across the country.

Powered by Starlink's Direct to Cell, the new O2 Satellite service will mean users can stay connected in areas with no traditional mobile coverage, known as ‘not-spots’, often in rural or remote areas.

Initially annouced in October 2025, the launch is the first in the UK and Europe, and boosts Virgin Media O2’s UK landmass coverage from 89% to 95% - equivalent to an area around two thirds the size of Wales.

O2 Satellite

The service uses Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver connectivity direct to mobile devices using O2’s licensed mobile spectrum transmitted from space.

It will initially support not just text messaging, but also mobile data across a number of popular apps, including the likes of WhatsApp, Messenger, Google Maps, AccuWeather and BBC Weather - again looking to help those in remote areas, anyone travelling, or even those taking part in activities such as hiking, climbing, water sports and sailing.

O2 Satellite will be initially available as a £3-per-month bolt-on, with VMO2 including it for all Ultimate Plan customers at no extra cost in the near future. However, it will initially only be able to customers with some of the latest Samsung smartphones (namely, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge) - although VMO2 says support for other devices, manufacturers and apps to be introduced soon.

"This is a defining moment for UK mobile connectivity and a statement of our intent to keep innovating and ensure our customers can stay connected no matter where they are," said Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"By launching O2 Satellite, we’ve become the first operator in Europe to launch a space-based mobile data service that, overnight, has brought new mobile coverage to an area around two thirds the size of Wales for the first time.

“We already have the UK’s largest 5G+ footprint and we’re not standing still, investing heavily this year in our mobile network to give O2 customers a brilliant, reliable service that they can depend on.”

The news follows VodafoneThree's recent pledge to boost UK network coverage as it wiped out further 16,500 km2 of UK "not spots" due to its deployment of 'Multi Operator Core Network' (MOCN) technology across more than 8,000 sites nationwide.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.