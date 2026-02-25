VodafoneThree says it has eliminated 16,500 km2 of "not spots" across the UK

It pledged to reach 99% 5G Standalone population coverage by 2030

New research looks to show boost of improving mobile signal across the UK

VodafoneThree has revealed further progress in its bid to improve mobile coverage across the UK.

The company says it has eliminated 16,500 km2 of "not spots" – areas previously lacking adequate mobile coverage - as part of its efforts to cover the whole of the UK.

VodafoneThree has promised to reach 99% 5G Standalone population coverage by 2030, and 99.96% by 2034, pledging £11 billion to target this goal.

Economic benefits

VodafoneThree says the coverage boost was achieved by its deployment of 'Multi Operator Core Network' (MOCN) technology across more than 8,000 sites nationwide, meaning all Vodafone and Three customers can now connect to the best available coverage at no extra cost.

Alongside the news, the company also revealed new research outlining the benefits such improved mobile connectivity can bring to UK businesses, and the national economy as a whole.

Overall, the study claims improving mobile connectivity could deliver a £6.6 billion annual boost to the UK economy after 10 years - and tens of thousands of new businesses could be created.

Surveying 2,000 people, including both existing and aspiring business owners, VodafoneThree found poor mobile signals are a significant hurdle for UK small businesses, with nearly two-thirds (62%) of potential founders saying unreliable connectivity had deterred them from starting a business locally.

A third (33%) said they believed better signal would make their area more attractive for business ventures, and 26% stated it would directly enhance their willingness to establish a company in their local area.

“When connectivity improves, entrepreneurship follows” said Nick Gliddon, Business Director, VodafoneThree. “Founders move fast, and the infrastructure around them needs to keep up. Strong and reliable connectivity helps start-ups win customers, build reputation and grow steadily. We’re focused on building the network that UK enterprise can count on.”

“Access to high quality, reliable mobile connectivity is essential for businesses and driving growth," added Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd. "The investment VodafoneThree has committed as a result of their merger, along with their efforts to remove not spots, will help boost coverage across the UK and support our ambition for all populated areas to have access to higher quality standalone 5G by 2030."

