Starlink V2 satellites hope to connect ordinary smartphones directly without extra equipment

Network aims to provide uninterrupted mobile service across terrestrial and satellite coverage

Peak speeds could reach 150 Mbps as Starlink plans to launch up to 15,000 V2 satellites

Satellite connectivity services have traditionally focused on coverage rather than raw performance, particularly compared with terrestrial mobile networks - but Starlink has now announced its next-generation V2 satellites will deliver “5G speeds from space" at with "100x the data density of the current V1 generation satellites.”

The company’s current service is limited to light data usage and basic text messaging, according to multiple mobile-focused sources, meaning the V2 upgrade promises a substantial shift in performance capabilities.

The upcoming V2 satellites are designed to be compatible with hundreds of existing LTE phones, allowing ordinary smartphones to connect directly to the network without requiring specialized hardware.

Deployment and performance expectations

SpaceX plans to launch up to 15,000 of these satellites to expand coverage and increase capacity, while early testing of the enhanced service is expected around early 2027.

Some V2 Mini satellites are already being deployed to bridge the transition between generations, serving as interim solutions until the full constellation is in place.

Starlink’s performance in deploying larger satellites will directly affect how quickly users can access the full benefits of the V2 network.

The company also anticipates partnerships with terrestrial operators, such as T-Mobile in the United States, to allow seamless transitions between satellite and ground networks without noticeable interruptions or degradation in service.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In practice, phones will connect to satellites operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) while continuing to cooperate with conventional cellular infrastructure.

The system is described as functioning like cellular towers in orbit, enabling compatible phones to maintain connectivity without additional antennas or equipment.

Previous announcements from the company suggest that peak speeds of 150 Mbps per user could become realistic once a sufficient number of V2 satellites are operational.

The service is intended to provide a more reliable alternative to traditional mobile networks, particularly in regions with limited terrestrial coverage.

The satellite-to-phone service, formerly called Direct to Cell and now Starlink Mobile, began commercial rollout in mid-2025 across several regions, offering basic connectivity where terrestrial networks are sparse.

The upgraded V2 satellites are expected to improve bandwidth and user experience, though the actual impact of the deployment remains to be seen, as the figures presented by Starlink rely on achieving full operational capacity with the larger constellation.

This leaves some uncertainty about how quickly users will experience the promised 5G speeds and higher data density in practice.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.