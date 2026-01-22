Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin want to help provide high-speed satellite internet across the globe
Blue Origin has announced plans for TeraWave, a new satellite internet network which intends to improve global connectivity for enterprises, data centers and government customers.
Though not a consumer-focused proposition (for now), Jeff Bezos' TeraWave is set to take on rival company and Elon Musk brainchild SpaceX, which operates a similar low-earth orbit-based network Starlink.
TeraWave is set to promise up to 6Tbps via optical links and up to 144Gbps per customer using radio frequency, as well as symmetrical upload and download speeds.
LEO TeraWave network
This marks a considerable improvement over the current LEO average, which offers asymmetrical speeds of 1Gbps download and 400Mbps upload via radio frequency.
The difference is that existing LEO-based networks serve "many millions" (per Blue Origin), whereas TeraWave will target around 100,000 customers.
TeraWave will comprise 5,408 satellites, including 5,280 in low-earth orbit for high-speed radio frequency access and 128 in medium-earth orbit for ultra-high-capacity optical (light-based) links.
"It complements fiber backhaul with a unique architecture that delivers both high performance RF and optical connectivity," the company wrote.
The constellation is set to begin rollout in the final months of 2027, years after Stalink went mainstream with its now 9,000+ satellites. It's also set to enter the market alongside Amazon's Leo (formerly Project Kuiper), which currently has 180 satellites in orbit but is planning on over 3,200.
Separately, Amazon will continue to use Blue Origin as a launch partner for the expansion of its Leo network, benefitting from Bezos' New Glenn rocket.
