LiFi delivers high-speed connectivity using visible light instead of radio frequencies

The Bridge XC Flex enables self-installation without professional setup or drilling

Installation under five minutes drastically reduces costs for broadband providers

At MWC 2026, pureLiFi introduced what it calls a new phase of wireless connectivity built on light-based data transmission rather than radio frequencies.

The company says its High-Bandwidth Architecture is capable of reaching 10Gbps, and is the “New Connectivity DNA” for networks evolving beyond 5G.

The claim places it in the same performance discussion as Taara, whose light-beam system has previously promised speeds up to 25Gbps under optimal conditions.

10 Gbps speeds face real-world line-of-sight limitations

pureLiFi’s chief executive, Ron Schaeffer, stated that “LiFi is no longer just a faster alternative; it is the fundamental DNA of the modern network.”

He added the architecture is “more than just 10 Gbps LiFi tech,” describing it as a roadmap enabling telecom operators to bring the capacity of 5G, satellite, and fiber indoors “with zero friction.”

The company argues this approach ensures users receive the bandwidth they pay for while reducing interference and improving security.

The commercial emphasis is on Fixed Wireless Access and indoor signal quality.

The Bridge XC Flex is built for self-installation, connecting outdoor broadband to indoor networks and transmitting data through windows without drilling or professional setup.

pureLiFi says installation takes under five minutes, cutting subscriber acquisition costs and speeding deployment timelines for providers.

Field trials with major telecom operators have been completed, and the product is scheduled to ship later in 2026.

Additional devices like the LiFi Cube Mini Kitefin XE further expand the portfolio.

While the former is a secure high-bandwidth unit for remote work and gaming, the latter targets mission-critical indoor environments that require minimal interference.

pureLiFi also promotes “Security for All,” arguing that systems derived from technology used in classified networks are now accessible across home and enterprise segments.

There is, however, a technical constraint that cannot be ignored. LiFi requires a direct line of sight between transmitter and receiver.

If a hand or object obstructs the light path, the connection stops functioning.

That requirement introduces practical limitations that differ from radio-based systems that can penetrate obstacles.

The broader proposition rests on whether lower installation costs and high theoretical throughput can outweigh that visibility dependency.

While the company frames LiFi as foundational network infrastructure, adoption will likely depend on how effectively it manages that physical constraint in everyday environments.

