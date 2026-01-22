Cloud adoption isn't going away - but can your business deal with the security impact?

Tool sprawl and visibility gaps are blocking companies from good security postures, report says

Around two in three agree they would prefer a unified security platform

Consolidation and automation are two of Fortinet's five recommendations

A new Fortinet report has confirmed cloud is now considered mission-critical for most businesses, underpinning many operations and their AI strategies - but it also comes with its downsides.

For example, cloud has massively expanded the attack surface beyond the scope of legacy cybersecurity tools.

As a result, more than two-thirds (69%) now blame tool sprawl and visibility gaps for creating cloud security barriers, and a similar number (66%) also admit they're not strongly confident in their ability to detect and respond to cloud threats in real-time, which marks an increase compared to the same data from one year ago.

Further amplifying the increased attack surface, 88% of organizations use hybrid or multi-cloud environments, and 81% use two or more providers which only adds to the complexity and risk.

As for the current state of cloud-focused security, automation mostly serves as an alerting tool with only 11% having autonomous remediation. Three in five (59%) companies rate their maturity as 'early stage', with some of the biggest risks identified across identity and access (77%), misconfigurations (70%) and data exposure (66%).

Clearly money isn't the issue, because more than half (62%) expect cloud security budgets to increase compared with just 5% who expect it to decrease. In fact, a not-so-insignificant 34% of IT security budgets are allocated to cloud security on average.

What Fortinet calls for is the simplification of tools – 64% agree they would prefer a unified security platform, rather than stitching together multiple tools.

Looking ahead, Fortinet offers five key principles to improve the state of multi-cloud security: establishing unified visibility across all accounts, data stores and workloads; tool consolidation; connecting multiple risk domains rather than treating each element in isolation; adding a layer of automation to resolve low-risk, high-volume issues; and extending security beyond cloud to networks, SaaS and endpoints.

