Five myths about sovereign cloud that could put your business at risk

Digital Sovereignty has moved from a niche regulatory conversation to a strategic conversation for technology leaders and business executives.

Yet amidst boardroom discussions, media hype, and emerging regulation, a tangle of misconceptions has formed of what digital sovereignty is, what makes a true sovereign cloud and what it means for organizations of all sizes.

Rick Martire Social Links Navigation General Manager of Rackspace Sovereign Services.

Far from being a theoretical construct or a compliance checkbox, sovereign cloud touches the core of how companies will secure, operate and govern their IT infrastructure in the decade ahead

Here are five persistent myths that are clouding judgement and why dispelling them is essential for any business aiming to compete and innovate responsibly.

Myth 1: Sovereign cloud is only about where data is stored

Sovereign cloud is often reduced to data residency, but digital sovereignty goes far beyond where data sits. True sovereignty applies to the entire digital estate, including the workloads, applications and platforms that process that data.

What matters is not just location, but who controls the infrastructure, who operates it, and which legal frameworks govern the systems in use. Simply hosting data in a particular geography does not guarantee sovereignty if control sits elsewhere.

In practice, digital sovereignty requires operational control across data, workloads and applications, from access and administration to monitoring and recovery.

For organizations operating across borders or handling sensitive data, failing to distinguish between data sovereignty and digital sovereignty can create hidden operational and legal risk.

Myth 2: Sovereign cloud is only relevant for governments or large enterprises

It’s tempting to see sovereign infrastructure as a “big business problem”, but that’s no longer true. Small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly face expectations from partners, customers, and regulators to demonstrate robust control over their digital assets.

Understanding where data resides, who can access it, and under which jurisdictions it lives isn’t an abstract compliance exercise. When SMEs can articulate this clearly, it smooths audits, client evaluations, insurance reviews, and commercial negotiations.

Sovereign thinking can help businesses reduce legal risk and unlock opportunities with more regulated customers, precisely because it brings clarity around control and accountability.

Myth 3: Adopting sovereign cloud means sacrificing performance or innovation and paying a premium

Some leaders worry that moving to sovereign cloud environments means giving up the agility and scale of public cloud platforms, or accepting significantly higher costs. In reality, sovereign infrastructure, performance and cost efficiency aren’t opposing forces.

Successful sovereign adoption involves leveraging hybrid architectures: combining local, compliant environments for sensitive workloads with broader cloud ecosystems for compute elasticity and AI experimentation.

This avoids the need for duplicated platforms, retrofitted controls or complex contractual workarounds that often drive cost elsewhere.

When sovereignty is built into infrastructure design from the outset, organizations can preserve innovation velocity, predictable performance and commercial efficiency, without treating compliance and control as an expensive afterthought.

Myth 4: Digital sovereignty is only about regulation

Regulation is an important driver of sovereign cloud adoption, but it is not the full picture. Digital sovereignty is just as much about operational resilience as it is about legal compliance.

When workloads, applications and management systems are tightly coupled to global platforms, local services can become exposed to failures originating far beyond their borders. Recent large-scale cloud outages have shown how issues in one geography can cascade across regions, even when data itself is hosted locally.

Digital sovereignty challenges this dependency. It focuses on architectural independence, ensuring that critical workloads, operations and recovery processes can function within defined jurisdictions, with local control and accountability.

The result is reduced systemic risk, improved uptime and greater resilience when conditions are least predictable.

Myth 5: Digital sovereignty only matters once the law says it must

There is currently no single law in the UK that explicitly mandates digital sovereignty. Many organizations therefore treat it as something to address only once clearer rules appear.

But UK policy is moving steadily in one direction. Proposed measures such as the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, alongside growing focus on security, resilience and compliance across regulated sectors, point to tougher expectations around how digital systems are designed and operated.

Adopting digital sovereignty principles early, including operational control, workload isolation and continuous compliance, allows organizations to meet these evolving requirements without waiting for prescriptive mandates.

Rather than reacting to each new rule, sovereignty-aware architectures provide a resilient foundation that can adapt as obligations increase.

For organizations running critical or sensitive workloads, digital sovereignty is less about a single legal trigger and more about staying secure, compliant and resilient as regulatory pressure continues to rise.

Why sovereign cloud now matters to every business

Sovereign cloud isn’t an optional add-on or a checkbox on a compliance roadmap.

It is a shift in how organizations think about control, accountability and long-term resilience. In a world where geopolitical, legal and technological pressures intersect, the assumptions that once sufficed for digital infrastructure — “my data is safe because it’s in the cloud” — are no longer enough.

For business leaders, understanding and engaging with sovereign cloud thinking today means reducing risk, accelerating secure innovation and strengthening trust with stakeholders.

Sovereign cloud isn’t a future possibility, for many organizations, it’s already part of the competitive landscape.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro