Microsoft launches 'Trusted Tech Alliance' to try and restore some faith in Big Tech
The Trusted Tech Alliance will cover connectivity, cloud/AI, semiconductors and software
- 15 companies launch the Trusted Tech Alliance, led by Microsoft and Ericsson
- The launch comes amid ongoing data sovereignty initiatives
- Five core principles set out the Alliance's commitment
Microsoft and Ericsson are leading the launch of the newly formed Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA), which comprises 15 tech giants, in the hope to appease customers, particularly when it comes to data sovereignty.
Announced at the Munich Security Conference, the TTA hopes to create and promote a "trusted technology stack" across connectivity, cloud infrastructure, semiconductors, software and AI.
The launch comes amid growing data sovereignty concerns from Europe and Asia, who are largely looking to reduce their dependence on US Big Tech.
Trusted Tech Alliance
"In the current geopolitical environment, it is critical that like-minded companies work together to protect security and advance high global standards to preserve trust in technology across borders," Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote.
Anthropic, AWS, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab and SAP are the 15 companies that make up the Trusted Tech Alliance launch.
The announcement details the five core principles participants must adhere to: transparent corporate governance and ethical conduct; operational transparency, secure development and independent assessment; robust supply chain and security oversight; open, cooperative, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem; and respect for the rule of law and data protection.
"TTA members are committing to work with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can accrue to broader public trust while driving job creation and economic growth," the TTA wrote.
Although the Alliance hasn't detailed its next stages, we expect more details on those five core principles to be shared as well as information around the verification process that ensures their compliance.
