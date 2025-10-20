AWS down - Zoom, Slack, Canva among work apps hit by major outage

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Outage reports for Slack, Zoom, Canva and Xero have all basically fallen to nothing, although the status pages for the first two are still showing some issues, so we'll stay tuned for anything happening there...

Good news - AWS now thinks it has solved this issue, and services should be returning to normal very soon. "We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services," it says on its status page. "We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share."

AWS has updated the severity status of the issues to "degraded" on its status page - which again could mean a solution is imminent... However it's worth noting that the east coast of the US is about to wake up and log on - could this affect the recovery?

We're not sure exactly what happened at Slack - but it's suddenly just had another major spike in outage reports. The status page is still showing widespread issues, so it may simply be more users logging on and seeing problems - or possibly something more? (Image credit: Downdetector)

Some expert insight from James Capell, our Editor on Web Hosting here at TechRadar Pro... "The outage appears to be caused by a DNS resolution error for DynamoDB in the US-EAST-1 region. The DynamoDB database is used for many core AWS services including IAM which is used for permissions. The DNS error means that this database service cannot be accessed by the services that require it to function. Since most AWS services rely on this service somewhere in the chain we’re seeing a lot of problems."

Slack and Zoom are both still reporting issues on their respective status pages, but both have promised an update within the next 30 minutes. As you can see from the screenshot below, DownDetector is showing a rapid drop-off in reports... (Image credit: DownDetector)

And just like that - another update from AWS, and it's good news for all of us wanting to get on with work. "Oct 20 2:27 AM PDT We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information."

A new update from AWS - "Oct 20 2:22 AM PDT We have applied initial mitigations and we are observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS Services. During this time, requests may continue to fail as we work toward full resolution. We recommend customers retry failed requests." "While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 3:15 AM."

Outage reports are now falling from their peak at both Slack and Zoom, but it seems like issues still persist across the board. (Image credit: Future / Mike Moore) (Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

My Slack access has just totally collapsed, meaning I can't contact my team or find out what they're working on - will no-one think of the poor editors?

Over at Zoom, it seems several parts of the platform have been affected, with its status page reporting several issues. Zoom Chat, file transfers, Zoom Clips and Zoom Contact Center are among the services showing "degraded performance".

It's not just Slack and Zoom - DownDetector is also showing issues for other workplace tools, with Asana, Atlassian, Xero and Jora all affected (although reports do seem to be falling now)

According to AWS's own status page, the issue seems to stem from Amazon DynamoDB, which is the company's managed NoSQL database platform - an important building block for many customers and apps.

Slack is one of the hardest-hit services, with issues across the board. We're Slack users here at TechRadar Pro, and have seen issues sending messages, links and more - so you're not alone. (Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

We've since seen major outages for a number of consumer-focused services, along with work-focused tools - outage tracker site DownDetector is showing the following... (Image credit: Downdetector)