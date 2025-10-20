An enormous Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is having a huge impact across the internet, and gaming has not escaped the damage.

Games of all types, from Fortnite to Wordle to Roblox have been affected by the AWS outage and appear down for huge amounts of people today. Problems started at about 7.30am BST (that's 2.30am ET) when gamign services started having huge spikes on the outage-detecting website Downdetector.

The root of the problems lie Amazon Web Services, but no specific cause is known yet: the Amazon Web Services dashboard just shows an "operational issue" in North Virginia. The AWS dashboard says "engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue".

Anyway, the effect of the outage has been massive and is ongoiung in the gaming world with storefronts, online games, and more being interrupted. Im here to bring you the latest as we try and understand what happenbed and hope that services come back online soon.

Latest news