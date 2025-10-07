<p id="10dec629-d54c-4c02-80b4-97dcff5a3daf">Here's a look at Steamstats as of us getting this live blog up and running at 1:10PM ET.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9f3b4905-0f39-4de8-ab9e-416f97c1f9c2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2162px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:53.84%;"><img id="fmBaaLHBbTvR4jJRJd4och" name="Steam Stats 110PM ET" alt="Steam Stats 110PM ET" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/fmBaaLHBbTvR4jJRJd4och.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2162" height="1164" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>