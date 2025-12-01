Holafly launches its one-of-a-kind Global Data plan covering 160 destinations

The brand confirms passing $500 million in sales with 10 million eSIMs sold

The new plan will follow a subscription model with three types of tiers

Holafly has launched a first-of-its-kind Global Data plan, which works in over 160 countries, giving travelers a seamless way to stay connected wherever they are.

Instead of installing multiple regional eSIMs, users only need to install one eSIM and then pay a flat monthly subscription starting at $37.15 to keep it active.

The eSIM provider also reports surpassing $500 million in revenue and selling more than 10 million eSIMs globally, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing players in the eSIM connectivity space.

With this new Global plan, the company aims to simplify international connectivity even further by allowing users to rely on a single eSIM for all their travel needs.

A new wave of borderless communication technology

Speaking exclusively with TechRadar Pro, Holafly CEO Pablo Gomez explained how this model stands apart from what competitors currently offer.

"While standard practice is to offer multi-country eSIMs, Holafly Plans introduces a flat monthly subscription model. You get a single, permanently installed eSIM that provides instant, continuous connection in over 160 destinations, whether you choose the Light Plan (25GB/month) or the Unlimited Plan", he explained.

Earlier in 2025, I reported global eSIM shipment volume had surpassed half a billion units, signalling a rapid acceleration in the industry - and Holafly’s new global plan is now pushing the category into an entirely new era.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By offering a single, permanently installed eSIM with a flat monthly subscription, the brand is positioning this model as the true end of roaming.

“Holafly is moving beyond being a travel data solution to becoming the world’s first truly international mobile operator. Roaming is finished. The future of telecom is borderless, effortless, and built on software, not outdated plastic SIMs,” says CEO Pablo Gomez.

The new plan also solves one of the biggest pain points among eSIM users: the lack of a local phone number. Until now, most eSIM providers offered data-only packages, leaving travelers without calling capabilities or a number for essential services.

Holafly's new plan offers three different types of plans: Emergency Plan, offering 1GB per month, and a one-time payment of $3.65. Light Plan offering 25GB per month, including hotspot at $37.15/month. Unlimited Plan with unlimited data and hotspot, and 1 local phone number at $48.31/month.

"In practice, this means travellers gain a fully functional number for incoming and outgoing calls and SMS without needing a physical SIM," noted Gomez.

"This feature is invaluable because it solves two of the most common communication challenges while abroad: receiving two-factor authentication (2FA) codes from banks or essential services, and enabling easy communication for local reservations and hosts — eliminating the high costs and friction of traditional international calling."

Holafly’s Global Data plan could signal a major shift in how frequent travelers stay connected, making roaming, SIM-swapping, and country-specific plans increasingly obsolete.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.