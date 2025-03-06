Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing

Demand for eSIMs continues to surge, new figures show

eSIM
(Image credit: eSIM)
  • TCA report claims eSIM shipments show a 35% year-on-year increase
  • eSIM profile downloads surged by 56%
  • Despite eSIM growth, traditional SIM cards remain stable at 3.7 billion units

New figures have claimed eSIM shipments hit 503 million units in 2024, marking a 35% year-on-year increase.

The report from TCA says the growing availability of eSIMs for international travel drove consumer adoption, leading to a 56% rise in eSIM profile downloads.

Regionally, North America saw the biggest consumer adoption of eSIMs due to operators pursuing 'digital-first' strategies and eSIM-only devices readily available in the market. Meanwhile, eSIMs for Asia saw a double uptake in profile downloads while Europe also experienced an increased demand.

eSIM market growth

The data also suggests an improved economic landscape in 2024 boosted demand for smartphones and mobile subscriptions, positively impacting eSIM growth.

“Our latest data offers the clearest demonstration yet of the extent to which eSIM technology is now being harnessed across the global digital economy, delivering flexible connectivity, advanced security and enhanced experiences, said Bertrand Moussel, Chair of the TCA Board.

The recommended 5G SIM/eSIM market also grew by 68% percent, with North America and Europe leading deployments. While there was an uptake in eSIM adoption in North America and Europe, the traditional SIM card market remains stable.

"As the eSIM ecosystem continues to expand to encompass an array of emerging use-cases, so too does the importance of industry-wide collaboration to ensure all deployments are underpinned by a strong foundation of trust, consistency and reliability," Moussel added.

Udita Choudhary
Udita Choudhary
Editorial assistant

Udita Choudhary is an Editorial Assistant at TechRadar Pro where she looks after the eSIM vertical. She specializes in curating reviews and crafting deals. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of our diverse clientele. Her background is in Fashion Media where she has worked for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Grazia. She has an MA degree in Business and Economics from the University of Glasgow.

