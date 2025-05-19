IPVanish is the most recent VPN service to enter the eSIM space

New users who sign up for the IPVanish Advanced plan can claim a free eSIM

The free eSIM includes 3GB of data and covers 200 destinations

The eSIM comes with IPVanish's VPN features, like threat protection and cloud storage

IPVanish has announced the launch of a new eSIM offering 3GB of free data to first-time customers who sign up for its Advanced 1-year or 2-year plans.

The eSIM covers 200 countries and will provide instant connectivity when abroad. The eSIM comes bundled with IPVanish's core VPN features like threat protection, secure browser, and cloud storage.

This limited-time promotion is designed to provide secure, unrestricted internet access for travelers while also showcasing the full range of premium VPN features of the Advanced plan.

Is the eSIM market the next big move for VPN providers?

IPVanish has become the third major VPN service to launch its own eSIM. Previously, we have covered similar moves by NordVPN with Saily and ExpressVPN with holiday.com.

This growing trend signals that VPN providers are expanding their focus beyond just secure browsing—a comprehensive digital solution for travelers seems to be the approach.

When we spoke with the CEO of Saily, we discussed how eSIMs come with enhanced security features to protect users from the risks of connecting to public Wi-Fi networks abroad.

Subbu Sthanu, Chief Commercial Officer at IPVanish said, “Today’s travelers need more than just convenience—they need secure, uninterrupted connectivity wherever they go. By bundling a free eSIM with our VPN, we’re giving our customers a complete traveler’s toolkit to stay safe and connected on the move."

With this new eSIM, IPVanish users can travel worry-free, benefiting from features like threat protection, secure cloud storage, and advanced privacy tools.

“Whether you’re navigating unfamiliar networks or working remotely abroad, we believe digital freedom should never come at the cost of personal security,” he added.