ExpressVPN enters eSIM market with the launch of holiday.com

Holiday.com covers over 200 countries, with regional and global plans available

Data plans range from 1GB to 20GB, with options to customize plans

ExpressVPN users can take advantage of special offers on the eSIM now

ExpressVPN has expanded its product range by launching a new eSIM for international travel.

The new holiday.com offering provides coverage in over 200 countries, including popular travel destinations such as Singapore, Australia and the United States, with plans starting from $3.50.

eSIMs eliminate the hassle of buying a physical SIM card upon arrival at your destination, with travelers able to opt for regional and global plans if they are traveling to multiple destinations. For example, the global plan offers coverage across 156 countries, starting at $13, and includes 1 GB of data valid for five days.

Are eSIMs the new way of travelling light?

"With holiday.com, you’ll have instant connectivity from the moment you step off the plane—without any adjustments or network headaches," Himmat Bains, Product Lead at ExpressVPN said.

ExpressVPN's move follows rival NordVPN's move earlier this year with its launch of Saily, emphasizing the increasing importance of privacy and security for travelers.

“Millions of people worldwide rely on ExpressVPN to keep them safe when they’re online — especially when they’re traveling. So it made sense for us to expand our product line up to help everyone travel with enhanced digital security and convenience," noted CMO of ExpressVPN, Ankit Khemka.

The traditional worries of navigating foreign SIM cards or unreliable data connection abroad are dying down thanks to eSIMs. With eSIMs, travelers find themselves more in control of their connectivity, and can also be more secure for travelers who often rely on untrusted Wi-Fi networks at airports and cafes.

