Old media archives are to be digitized to support UK police investigations

Bluelight opens £100 million framework to upgrade analog police records

Suppliers must attach correct metadata and handle sensitive material securely

The UK police service is preparing to spend up to £100 million to digitize millions of hours of VHS and other analog media.

The work will be procured through a framework agreement managed by Bluelight Commercial, a not-for-profit body that supports emergency services with commercial projects.

The conversion aims to support the move to digital evidence management by transforming outdated formats into electronic files.

Unique and unpredictable

The framework will run for just over four years, starting in October 2025, and will be split into three lots.

The first covers in-house conversion and includes delivery of software, hardware, and training. The second lot allows for outsourcing, with suppliers collecting or receiving tapes for off-site conversion. The third lot focuses on niche formats such as microfiche, DVDs, and CDs.

Altogether, the work is valued at up to £120 million including VAT. The largest share, £60 million, will be assigned to in-house conversion efforts. Outsourcing services may reach £30 million, with niche media making up the remainder. Suppliers will be able to bid for one, two, or all three lots.

Bluelight Commercial says suppliers must be able to deliver outputs ready for ingestion into digital evidence systems. That includes attaching the right metadata and ensuring secure handling of sensitive material.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The procurement tender is open to small and medium-sized businesses as well as voluntary or community-focused providers.

While the framework allows for direct awards, police forces can also run mini-competitions to decide which service or supplier offers the best value for their needs.

The open nature of the framework means there's no cap on the number of suppliers who can be involved.

Although VHS became obsolete years ago, archives of the format are still widely used in law enforcement.

This isn’t like converting a few home movies with a USB capture device. Police records need to be preserved with accurate metadata, stored in secure formats, and integrated into evidence systems that meet legal standards.

The scale also matters, with millions of hours needing consistent processing, file management, and long-term digital preservation.

AI-assisted tools could help speed up parts of the process, especially when tagging, compressing, or sorting large volumes of footage. But the core task - playing physical tapes and converting their analog signal into digital files - still depends on specialized hardware and real-time playback. AI can only go to work after that step is completed.

Via The Register